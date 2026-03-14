Texans send resounding message to the AFC South after impact RB's contract news

Almost two weeks ago, the Houston Texans swung a trade with the Detroit Lions to acquire impact running back David Montgomery in exchange for a 2026 fourth-round pick, a 2027 seventh-round pick and center Juice Scruggs. It was seen as a shrewd move at the time, due to Montgomery being under contract through 2027 with cap hits of $5.49 million (2026) and $7.49 million (2027) (2028 is a void year).

By comparison, his fellow rushers in the free agent market received deals like:

Kenneth Walker III: three years, $43.05 million ($14.35 million APY)

Travis Etienne: four years, $52 million ($13 million APY)

J.K. Dobbins: two years, $16 million ($8 million APY)

An adjustment to his contract was already being discussed at the time of his arrival, it was just a matter of when.

Well, that "when" is now today, as KPRC 2's Texans Insider Aaron Wilson just broke the news that the seventh-year veteran just received his aforementioned pay increase ahead of the 2026 season.

"Texans running back David Montgomery two-year upgraded deal: $16.5 million, per source, revised contract filed with league: $6.5M signing bonus, $1.5M salary (gtd) 2026, up to $500K in per game active roster bonuses. 2027: $7.5 million salary ($2M guaranteed), Plus $500K in per game active roster bonuses."

Even though it's not "top of the market" money, it's not small feat that general manager Nick Caserio and the front office just made sure to increase Montgomery's compensation before playing a single down for the team. It shows a "good faith" effort to demonstrate that the former Lion is a highly valued new addition to the roster. and that he is projected to be a vital fixture in Houston's offense in 2026.

David Montgomery primed to be impact player for the Texans' offense in 2026

Montgomery is landing with the Texans after a season in which their rushing attack finished 22nd in yards per game (108.9), 29th in yards per carry (3.9) and 29th in rushing touchdowns (9).

On the other hand, he's leaving a team in the Lions who prioritized an effective run-game. Alongside breakout running back Jahmyr Gibbs, the "Sonic and Knuckles" tandem enjoyed a three-year stretch of ranking:

2023: Yards per game - 135.9 (fifth), Touchdowns - 27 (T-first)

2024: Yards per game - 146.4 (sixth), Touchdowns - 29 (T-second)

2025: Yards per game - 120.1 (14th), Touchdowns - 21 (seventh)

Even with 2025 being a "down year" by their standards, that production would still equal some of the best for Houston since 2019 (the last time the Texans average 120 or more rushing yards per game). During that span, Montgomery individually contributed 700 or more rushing yards per season (1,015 in 2023), eight or more touchdown runs per season and multiple scampers of 70 or more yards in a game.

This means that Montgomery knows what a premium plan to run looks like, and that meshes well with offensive coordinator Nick Caley and co.'s desire to lean more into that in 2026. Having missed the rushing prowess of former starter Joe Mixon all of last year (foot injury), the Texans desperately needed an impact player who can help decimate defenses in the regular season, and close out clutch ballgames in the postseason.

His presence is a loud message to the rest of the AFC South that Houston intends to recapture their divisional crown that they lost last year (Jacksonville Jaguars won it at 13-4) and attempt to go deeper in the playoffs than ever before.

Texans poised to recapture AFC South with Montgomery's addition

The Texans amazingly finished last season 12-5, after opening the year an abysmal 0-3. They proceeded to rip off a nine-game regular season win streak, including a pivotal 36-29 come-from-behind win against the eventual division champions in the Jacksonville Jaguars. That slow start, along with the Jaguars' 13-4 record, led to the Texans having to qualify for the postseason via the Wildcard route (first time in franchise history).

Keep in mind, the Texans did this with no Mixon, underwhelming play from running back Nick Chubb (eventually became the backup), a rookie rusher in Woody Marks and with only one game all season of 100 yards or more by an individual rusher (Jawhar Jordan, week 15 vs. Arizona Cardinals).

Just imagine, how much more could they accomplish with a healthy stable of running backs, this time spear headed by one who is formerly one-half of one of the most dominant rushing attacks of the last five years in the NFL?

Montgomery is exactly the kind of playing the Texans want in their organization, and this contract adjustment is just the first step in solidfying that fact.