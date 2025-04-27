Grading every Texans 2025 draft pick (with 1 bold prediction for each)

The Houston Texans spent most of the 2025 NFL Draft trying to move up and down the order in the name of getting "their guys" this time around, and Nick Caserio came out of this with some future stars.

The Texans need to leave this draft with a new collection of wide receivers and a left tackle who could eventually develop into a player who can protect CJ Stroud, and Caserio managed to do that.

Looking at all of the picks Houston made in the 2025 NFL Draft, it becomes clear that Caserio has once again proven to be one of the best in the game at finding quality and value.

Grading every Houston Texans 2025 draft pick (with 1 bold prediction for each)

Round 2, Pick 34: Jayden Higgins, WR, Iowa State

Higgins was regarded as a superior prospect to Luther Burden in Houston's eyes, which makes sense, given his tremendous physical talent. The 6-3 receiver has been compared to Texans standout Nico Collins often.

Prediction: Higgins catches 10 touchdowns during his rookie season. Grade: A

Round 2, Pick 48: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Ersery is a mammoth tackle who managed to win Big Ten Offensive Lineman of the Year over Josh Simmons and Donovan Jackson. Houston's offensive line is stull very much in flux, and Ersery could offer long-term stability.

Prediction: Ersery ends the season as the starting left tackle Grade: A

Round 3, Pick 79: Jaylin Noel, WR, Iowa State

Caserio liked the Cyclones' offense so much he picked both of their hot young receivers. Noel is a great underneath separator who should be considered just as viable a wideout for this Texans team as Higgins.

Prediction: Noel has more catches than Jayden Higgins as a rookie. Grade: A-

Round 3, Pick 97: Jaylin Smith, CB, USC

Smith may have been a bit of a reach, especially for a team that has great secondary depth, but the ceiling he has clearly enticed DeMeco Ryans to the point where he felt comfortable here.

Prediction: Smith will establish himself as the team's dime cornerback. Grade: C+

Round 4, Pick 116: Woody Marks, RB, USC

Marks was picked over many other running backs that were regarded as better prospects, but the Texans might be willing to let those players slide in favor of someone with Marks' combination of tremendous receiving ability and elusiveness in the open field.

Prediction: Marks will play so well that the Texans end up trading Dameon Pierce. Grade: B-

Round 6, Pick 187: Jaylen Reed, SAF, Penn State

Reed is a very good value pick who few expected to be on the board at this point. Even if he doesn't start, his hard-hitting style should make him a valuable, versatile backup.

Prediction: Reed makes a Pro Bowl as a special teams player. Grade: B+

Round 6, Pick 197: Graham Mertz, QB, Florida

This one is a head-scratcher. Disappointing at Wisconsin and injured at Florida, Mertz will need to lean heavily on his accuracy if he is to have any chance of lasting in the pros.

Prediction: Mertz is cut after the preseason Grade: D-

Round 7, Pick 224: Kyonte Hamilton, DT, Rutgers

Hamilton has some inconsistencies on tape, but he put together enough qualiy reps to compete for a spot as a backup.

Prediction: Hamilton makes the 53-man roster. Grade: C+

Round 7, Pick 255: Luke Lachey, TE, Iowa

Lachey comes from a program that always pumps out good tight ends, and he has more receiving chops than most players in his range.

Prediction: Lachey will become TE3 by the end of the year. Grade: B+