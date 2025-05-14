Toro Times
Fansided

Texans 2025 NFL Schedule Release: Updates, Leaks and Key Opponents

ByHayden Victoria|
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans embraces cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) after a Stingley interception during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Jan 11, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans head coach DeMeco Ryans embraces cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) after a Stingley interception during the game against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC wild card game at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The NFL will unveil its full 2025 regular-season schedule Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, but as is tradition, leaks and rumors about individual games are surfacing throughout the day. The official release, broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN2, will confirm all matchups and dates for the Houston Texans and the league’s 31 other teams.

Leaks and Live Updates

While the NFL keeps the full schedule under wraps until the primetime reveal, partial leaks have already begun to circulate, with some marquee matchups announced early by networks. As the day progresses, more details about the Texans’ slate are expected to emerge, but fans are advised to treat all leaks as unconfirmed until the league’s official announcement.

Texans’ 2025 Opponents

Houston’s 2025 schedule features a mix of familiar rivals and high-profile opponents, both at home and on the road. As AFC South champions, the Texans will face their division foes-the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans-twice each, continuing some of the league’s most competitive rivalries.

Home Games

The Texans will host nine regular-season games at NRG Stadium this year, including:

  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Buffalo Bills
  • Denver Broncos
  • Las Vegas Raiders
  • Arizona Cardinals
  • San Francisco 49ers
  • Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This lineup brings several playoff-caliber teams to Houston, highlighted by visits from the Bills, 49ers, and Buccaneers, as well as key AFC West and NFC West matchups.

Road Games

Houston’s road schedule is equally challenging, featuring trips to:

  • Indianapolis Colts
  • Jacksonville Jaguars
  • Tennessee Titans
  • Kansas City Chiefs
  • Baltimore Ravens
  • Los Angeles Rams
  • Los Angeles Chargers
  • Seattle Seahawks
  • Pittsburgh Steelers

These matchups will test the Texans against perennial contenders and tough environments, including Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and Lumen Field in Seattle.

Schedule Release Details

  • Date: Wednesday, May 14
  • Time: 8 p.m. ET
  • TV: NFL Network, ESPN2
  • Streaming: NFL+, Fubo, and other platforms.

The NFL will air a three-hour special on NFL Network from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, with ESPN2 providing coverage from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.

Home/Houston Texans News