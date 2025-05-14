The NFL will unveil its full 2025 regular-season schedule Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, but as is tradition, leaks and rumors about individual games are surfacing throughout the day. The official release, broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN2, will confirm all matchups and dates for the Houston Texans and the league’s 31 other teams.

Leaks and Live Updates

While the NFL keeps the full schedule under wraps until the primetime reveal, partial leaks have already begun to circulate, with some marquee matchups announced early by networks. As the day progresses, more details about the Texans’ slate are expected to emerge, but fans are advised to treat all leaks as unconfirmed until the league’s official announcement.

Texans’ 2025 Opponents

Houston’s 2025 schedule features a mix of familiar rivals and high-profile opponents, both at home and on the road. As AFC South champions, the Texans will face their division foes-the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans-twice each, continuing some of the league’s most competitive rivalries.

Home Games

The Texans will host nine regular-season games at NRG Stadium this year, including:

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Buffalo Bills

Denver Broncos

Las Vegas Raiders

Arizona Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

This lineup brings several playoff-caliber teams to Houston, highlighted by visits from the Bills, 49ers, and Buccaneers, as well as key AFC West and NFC West matchups.

Road Games

Houston’s road schedule is equally challenging, featuring trips to:

Indianapolis Colts

Jacksonville Jaguars

Tennessee Titans

Kansas City Chiefs

Baltimore Ravens

Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Chargers

Seattle Seahawks

Pittsburgh Steelers

These matchups will test the Texans against perennial contenders and tough environments, including Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and Lumen Field in Seattle.

Schedule Release Details

Date: Wednesday, May 14

Time: 8 p.m. ET

TV: NFL Network, ESPN2

Streaming: NFL+, Fubo, and other platforms.

The NFL will air a three-hour special on NFL Network from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, with ESPN2 providing coverage from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.