The NFL will unveil its full 2025 regular-season schedule Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET, but as is tradition, leaks and rumors about individual games are surfacing throughout the day. The official release, broadcast on NFL Network and ESPN2, will confirm all matchups and dates for the Houston Texans and the league’s 31 other teams.
Leaks and Live Updates
While the NFL keeps the full schedule under wraps until the primetime reveal, partial leaks have already begun to circulate, with some marquee matchups announced early by networks. As the day progresses, more details about the Texans’ slate are expected to emerge, but fans are advised to treat all leaks as unconfirmed until the league’s official announcement.
Texans’ 2025 Opponents
Houston’s 2025 schedule features a mix of familiar rivals and high-profile opponents, both at home and on the road. As AFC South champions, the Texans will face their division foes-the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, and Tennessee Titans-twice each, continuing some of the league’s most competitive rivalries.
Home Games
The Texans will host nine regular-season games at NRG Stadium this year, including:
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Buffalo Bills
- Denver Broncos
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Arizona Cardinals
- San Francisco 49ers
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
This lineup brings several playoff-caliber teams to Houston, highlighted by visits from the Bills, 49ers, and Buccaneers, as well as key AFC West and NFC West matchups.
Road Games
Houston’s road schedule is equally challenging, featuring trips to:
- Indianapolis Colts
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Tennessee Titans
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Baltimore Ravens
- Los Angeles Rams
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Seattle Seahawks
- Pittsburgh Steelers
These matchups will test the Texans against perennial contenders and tough environments, including Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City and Lumen Field in Seattle.
Schedule Release Details
- Date: Wednesday, May 14
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- TV: NFL Network, ESPN2
- Streaming: NFL+, Fubo, and other platforms.
The NFL will air a three-hour special on NFL Network from 8 to 11 p.m. ET, with ESPN2 providing coverage from 8 to 10 p.m. ET.