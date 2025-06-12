Texans safety Jimmie Ward arrested on felony assault charge

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward was arrested early Thursday morning in connection with a family violence incident at his home in Magnolia, according to the Houston Chronicle's Jonathan M. Alexander. Ward, a veteran entering his third season with the Texans, faces felony assault charges and is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Jail.

The arrest occurred around 5:30 a.m., authorities said. As of Thursday afternoon, Ward remained in custody pending further legal proceedings.

"We are aware of the report involving Jimmie Ward," Omar Majzoub, the Texans' senior director of communications, said in a statement to the Houston Chronicle. "We are gathering more information and have no further comment at this time."

Ward, 33, joined the Texans after spending the bulk of his career with the San Francisco 49ers. Houston extended his contract through 2025 last season, keeping the veteran defender off the free agent market. Ward is owed $4.5 million for the final year of his current deal, which carries a $5.6 million cap hit.

Injuries have limited Ward's availability over the past two seasons, but he has remained a respected presence in the Texans' locker room. He was voted team captain in both 2023 and 2024 and has played a versatile role in the secondary, lining up at both safety and nickel positions.

Ward appeared in 10 games last season, recording 48 tackles and two interceptions. In 2023, he notched 50 tackles and one interception, helping Houston clinch its first playoff berth in four years. His season ended prematurely after suffering a foot injury in Week 16 against the Kansas City Chiefs, which required surgery.

Ward has not participated in the first three weeks of the Texans' offseason program and has not been seen during team drills.

This is a developing story.