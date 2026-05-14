Texans’ return to Reliant comes with a matchup fans know too well

In the midst of the flurry of schedule leaks dropping today, the Houston Texans now know who they'll be facing for what'll be both their home opener and the re-launch of Reliant Stadium.

According to multiple leakers, the Texans will do battle against quarterback Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills in week one. It'll be the 14th meeting all-time between the two franchises, with Houston currently having the 8-5 edge in the series (including the 2019 playoffs). Additionally, the Texans have won their last six home games against the Bills, dating back to the 2012-2013 season.

Houston is 4-1 against Buffalo in the Josh Allen era (2018-now). If history is an indicator of things to come later, the fanbase could be in store for an electric opening weekend for the 2026 NFL season.

Texans' previous success against the Bills could indicate the future

Just last season, the Texans faced the Bills at home in week 12 with backup quarterback Davis Mills at the helm against Allen and then-head coach Sean McDermott (Stroud being out due to a concussion suffered three games earlier against the Denver Broncos).

It was a high-stakes contest, as the home team had just clawed back into AFC relevancy, and a .500 record, by winning their last two games in a row against the Jaguars and Tennessee Titans respectively. Then, Houston had to contend with a nuclear-hot Allen, who'd just exploded for six touchdowns by himself the week prior against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (three passing, three rushing).

None of the surrounding circumstances mattered in the end however, as Houston's ferocious defensive onslaught neutralized Allen and the Bills offense, posting eight sacks, 12 quarterback hits, two interceptions (including the game winner by safety Calen Bullock) and one recovered fumble.

They allowed zero touchdown passes by Allen, along with sending him packing with a 67.4 passer rating. The end result was a clutch 23-19 victory, which was secured by a game-ending interception of Allen by safety Calen Bullock as the Bills were driving for the lead in the final seconds of the game.

Considering how Houston's defense has only improved since then (i.e. adding safety Reed Blankenship, defensive end Logan Hall and rookie defensive tackle Kayden McDonald), the Bills could be in for a long afternoon to begin their 2026 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Texans have the opportunity to start 1-0 on the season, go 7-7 at home against the Bills since 2012, improve to 5-1 in the Allen era and re-open Reliant Stadium with a resounding bang.