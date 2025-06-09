The Houston Texans are expected to sign four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb to a one-year deal, pending a physical, in a move that has fans and analysts asking whether general manager Nick Caserio’s aggressive roster overhaul has brought the team “back” to contender status.

Chubb, who spent his first seven NFL seasons with the Cleveland Browns, joins a Texans backfield already featuring Joe Mixon, another former Pro Bowler. The 29-year-old Chubb is coming off two injury-riddled seasons, including a devastating knee injury in 2023 and a broken foot in 2024, but his track record—four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 to 2022—has kept him in demand.

Caserio, hired in 2021, has rebuilt the Texans from an AFC South afterthought into a playoff mainstay, making bold trades and signings to surround young quarterback C.J. Stroud with veteran talent. The addition of Chubb, following the acquisition of Mixon and wide receiver Christian Kirk, continues a trend of high-profile moves aimed at filling gaps and providing depth across the roster.

Fan reaction to the Chubb news has been mixed. While some are excited about the potential of a Mixon-Chubb tandem—one that could rank among the AFC’s best if both stay healthy—others remain cautious, noting Chubb’s recent injuries and declining production last season. Still, the move has generated significant buzz, with many fans expressing hope that Chubb’s experience and leadership can help push Houston deeper into the postseason.

General manager Nick Caserio’s tenure with the Houston Texans has been defined by calculated risks and bold roster moves, a strategy that has delivered back-to-back playoff appearances and renewed optimism among the fan base. But whether the Texans are truly “back” as perennial contenders will depend on more than the potential signing of running back Nick Chubb.

Chubb’s ability to return to Pro Bowl form after two major injuries remains a key factor. However, the Texans’ fortunes also hinge on the continued development of young stars like quarterback C.J. Stroud and defensive end Will Anderson Jr., as well as the stability provided by head coach DeMeco Ryans and his staff. Depth across the roster and the team’s ability to manage injuries throughout a grueling season will be critical, especially in a competitive AFC landscape.

As expectations rise, Caserio’s aggressive approach has positioned Houston for success, but the true test will come as the Texans aim to translate offseason moves into sustained on-field results.

As the Texans prepare for the 2025 season, the message from the front office is clear: Houston expects to compete at the highest level—and with Nick Chubb in the fold, Caserio and the fans have reason to believe that the team’s resurgence is more than just talk. Trust Caserio's process.