Texans prove they don't need Stefon Diggs with brilliant Jayden Higgins pick

The Houston Texans traded out of the first round, swapping picks with the New York Giants and allowing them to move up and snag Jaxson Dart. Meanwhile, the Texans added another pick and still got a beast with their first selection of the 2025 NFL Draft, choosing Iowa State wide receiver Jayden Higgins.

Wide receiver was a massive need for the Texans considering they lost Stefon Diggs to the Patriots and Tank Dell is likely going to miss most of, if not all of, the 2025 season due to injury. The Texans had hoped that Diggs was going to make their wide receiver room lethal a season ago but a midseason injury prevented that from being the case. He ended up being one-and-done in H-Town and set off for New England to catch passes from Drake Maye.

Jayden Higgins will have Texans fans forgetting all about brief Stefon Diggs era

This time last year, Texans fans were excited because the starting trio of receivers in Houston were going to be Diggs, Dell, and Nico Collins, which was quite the lethal group. Unfortunately, both Diggs and Dell suffered season-ending injuries and what was once a strength for the Texans became a weakness rather quickly.

Higgins is going to be an excellent addition to this Texans offense, as he balled out during his two years with the Cyclones. This past year, Higgins tallied 1,183 yards and found the end zone nine times while averaging 91 yards per game. Stroud could absolutely use that kind of weapon at his disposal.

Wide receiver needed to be addressed in the draft and now the Texans have done it. Stroud went from having Collins, Dell, and Diggs to now having Collins, Higgins, and Christian Kirk. Hard to be too upset about that.

The Stefon Diggs experiment didn't work in Houston but hopefully the Jayden Higgins era works out beautifully.