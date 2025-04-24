Nick Caserio is ready to cause draft chaos again and Texans fans know it

The 2025 NFL Draft is finally here and Houston Texans fans won't be surprised by much when it comes to their team in the first round. As fans have heard all week, GM Nick Caserio is not scared to take risks and that could be the story once again in this year's draft.

While the Texans are coming off another season that saw them win the AFC South and a playoff game, the punishment for being a good team the previous year is that it gives them a late first-round pick to work with. Caserio has definitely been flirting with the idea of moving up and The Athletic's Dianna Russini voiced that could be happening for the Texans.

Russini discussed how Caserio has made 18 trades since becoming Houston's GM with the big one being the move up for Will Anderson Jr. in 2023. The Texans already held the second pick but used one of their many draft picks acquired in the Deshaun Watson trade to move up and land Anderson, a move that has helped them immensely.

The big quote from Russini is that "The Texans have been actively making calls about a potential move up, so don’t be surprised if Houston makes a jump on Thursday night."

All signs point to Nick Caserio cooking up another Texans draft-day shakeup

The Texans could use help on the offensive line, especially after trading Laremy Tunsil in the offseason but could also use a wide receiver to help C.J. Stroud. They lost Stefon Diggs to the Patriots and Tank Dell is likely going to miss the entire season due to injury.

It's tough to find franchise-changing offensive linemen late in the first round so moving up to land an offensive tackle could make a lot of sense for Houston here. It'd also be fun to see Stroud reunited with Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka, who could ensure that the Texans' wide receiver room would be as lethal as it was supposed to be a season ago.

The fun thing about having a GM like Caserio who is unafraid to take risks is that anything can happen. The Texans could very well move up the board to land a franchise-changing player. They also could stay put or move down and add some draft capital as well.

Nothing would surprise this fan base when it comes to the Texans on draft night. Let's just hope the move ends up being the right one.