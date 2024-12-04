Texans paint outside the lines in latest 3-round 2025 mock draft
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans are currently sitting at pick No. 22 as they enter their bye week. They hope to be making their first selection much later than this, which would mean they had a deep run into the playoffs.
Such an idea might feel far-fetched given their recent struggles to close out games but the Texans boast an impressive roster, thanks to the work Nick Caserio has done as the general manager.
He continues to build a deep roster with our latest 2025 3-round mock draft, which starts with the Texans grabbing a player who they'll ask to change positions.
Round 1: Wyatt Milum, OL, West Virginia
Houston has had issues with their offensive line with left guard sticking out like a sore thumb. They hope to address that with Wyatt Milum, an offensive tackle from West Virginia.
Standing 6-foot-6 and 317 pounds, Milum has been a fixture at left tackle for the Mountaineers. However, his arms aren't the ideal length for the position, leading to a belief that he could be better suited at guard in the NFL. That's where he would land with Houston and his pass protection would be a welcome addition.
Round 2: Alfred Collins, DT, Texas
Foley Fatukasi is set for free agency after playing on a one-year deal and rather than re-sign him at 30 years of age, the Texans look to the draft for a nose tackle. Here, they take Alfred Collins from Texas, giving them a 6-foot-5, 320-pounder known for shutting down the ground game.
Collins won't offer much in the way of a pass rush but there are plenty of options there for the Texans. Adding Collins will help them get put in more favorable situations for those players to get after the quarterback.
Round 3, Mello Dotson, CB, Kansas
With Derek Stingley. Jr. on one side and Kamari Lassiter on the other, the Texans are solid with their top two cornerbacks. They also like moving Jalen Pitre into the slot from his safety position. Having said that, there aren't many options they can trust when any of these players is injured. That's why they use this selection in Round 3 on Mello Dotson from Kansas.
Dotson stands 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds and has shown growth in each season he's playf for Kansas. He's capable in zone and man coverage and has lined up outside, in the slot, and in the box.