Texans' OL faces immediate threat with Keldric Faulk landing in Tennessee

The Tennessee Titans might have put the Houston Texans and the rest of the AFC South Division on notice after jumping up to select a talented defensive lineman out of the SEC in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft. The Titans selected former Auburn Tigers EDGE Keldric Faulk.

The Texans had an interesting Day-1 to the 2026 NFL Draft, selecting Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge 26th overall. The move came after Houston moved up two picks to acquire the interior offensive lineman they pinned as ‘their guy.’ After the Texans' move, longtime rival Tennessee opted to make a trade of its own, jumping back into the first round to bolster its defensive line by also making a deal with the Buffalo Bills to select Faulk with the 31st pick.

The former team captain for the Tigers could spell trouble for the Texans' offensive line. Faulk possesses an elite physical structure with a high motor to match. Standing at 6-foot-5 and weighing 274 lbs., the third team All-SEC performer was given a 6.43 prospect grade at NFL.com and an NFL comp of Carlos Dunlap.

Keldrick Faulk's Pro comp could spell trouble for Texans

If Faulk is anything like Dunlap, he will be a headache for the Texans to deal with for years to come. The former Cincinnati Bengals defensive end put together an impressive career spanning 13 seasons, where he rarely missed games. Dunlap consistently harassed opposing quarterbacks, amassing 100 sacks, with a career high of 13.5 in 2015, his first of two Pro Bowl seasons.

With his 6-foot-6 frame, the former Florida Gator was also known for his ability to deflect passes at the line of scrimmage. But above all else, Dunlap was a strong locker room presence and leader throughout his NFL career; that is something that Faulk has garnered a lot of attention for in his own right.

Faulk is widely considered a leader and culture-setting player in this year’s draft despite not turning 21 until September. He also gets it done in between the lines, which is why the Titans didn’t mind spending the draft capital to select him late in the first.

Texans have to prepare for Faulk's collegiate production to translate to the NFL

In three seasons at Auburn, the Alabama native recorded 109 total tackles, 73 solo, 19.5 tackles for loss, 10 sacks, and a forced fumble. In 2024, he had his collegiate career high of seven sacks, showing off his ability to get to the quarterback. However, last season he recorded only two sacks, but made up for the lack of backfield pressure with 4 passes deflected.

With a pair of dominant veteran interior defensive linemen and Jeffrey Simmons and Solomon Thomas, Faulk could be an immediate problem for the Texans' offensive line. Houston entered the 2026 NFL draft meeting to address some opportunities on the offensive line. And they did just that, selecting Rutledge. Still, the selection of Faulk should put the Texans on notice, but also make for some exciting trench warfare with their heated rival for years to come.