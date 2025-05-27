Texans' Offseason overhaul puts spotlight on new Offensive Coordinator Nick Caley

The Houston Texans refused to stand pat during the 2025 NFL offseason, making a series of bold moves to bolster their roster as they prepare for a third campaign under quarterback C.J. Stroud and head coach DeMeco Ryans.

Houston’s activity spanned both sides of the ball, with notable upgrades on the offensive line and at wide receiver, as well as defensive additions such as safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson from the Philadelphia Eagles. But amid the roster reshuffling, one of the Texans’ most significant offseason changes may not be found on the field, but rather on the sidelines.

First-year offensive coordinator and playcaller Nick Caley arrives in Houston tasked with revitalizing an offense that struggled at times last season. Caley, who most recently served as an assistant with the Los Angeles Rams, was highlighted by ESPN’s Ben Solak as one of the NFL’s top ten “names to know” heading into the 2025 season.

“No offense was held back more by coaching errors last season than Houston’s unit,” Solak wrote. “If Caley is even league average as a Year 1 playcaller, expect the Texans to finally deliver on their 2024 preseason hype.”

Caley steps into the role as a replacement for Bobby Slowik, who departed after two years as the Texans’ offensive coordinator. While Caley is a first-time coordinator and has never called plays at the NFL level, his coaching pedigree includes stints with both Sean McVay’s Rams and the New England Patriots, where he worked alongside Tom Brady.

The Texans are counting on Caley to unlock the potential of an offense that showed flashes of promise during Stroud’s rookie year but failed to maintain consistency last season. With new weapons in place and a fresh perspective on the playbook, Caley’s ability to adapt and innovate will be closely watched.

If Caley and Stroud can quickly develop chemistry, Houston could emerge as one of the league’s most improved offenses—a prospect that could make the Texans a dangerous opponent in the AFC.

The pressure is on, but the Texans are betting that their offseason overhaul, and their new offensive leader, will pay dividends in 2025.