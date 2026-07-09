Texans offensive line can't escape brutal criticism before the season begins

According Sharp Football Analysis, and expounded upon by analyst Warren Sharp via X, the Houston Texans are predicted to have the 31st-ranked offensive line in the NFL in 2026. The full list was as follows:

1. Denver Broncos

2. Philadelphia Eagles

3. Buffalo Bills

4. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

5. Los Angeles Rams

6. Chicago Bears

7. San Francisco 49ers

8. Los Angeles Chargers

9. Seattle Seahawks

10. Atlanta Falcons

11. Indianapolis Colts

12. Carolina Panthers

13. Minnesota Vikings

14. Detroit Lions

15. New England Patriots

16. New Orleans Saints

17. Jacksonville Jaguars

18. Dallas Cowboys

19. New York Jets

20. New York Giants

21. Pittsburgh Steelers

22. Washington Commanders

23. Kansas City Chiefs

24. Baltimore Ravens

25. Las Vegas Raiders

26. Arizona Cardinals

27. Green Bay Packers

28. Cincinnati Bengals

29. Miami Dolphins

30. Tennessee Titans

31. Houston Texans

32. Cleveland Browns

The staff at SFA made it a point to explain the voting process by saying, "score based on average ranks of positional unit (on a 100-point scale) for all 32 teams, from Sharp Football staff voters. If all voters had a team at #1, that score would be 100." Using their method, Houston was handed dismal score of six out of 100.

SFA then broke down their decision further by analyzing some of the offseason moves by general manager Nick Caserio in his efforts to correct a unit that finished near the bottom of the league in multiple key statistical categories.

Sharp Football Analysis has concerns about Texans OL in 2026

The SFA staff wrote this about the kind of "protection" quarterback C.J. Stroud may or may not be working with next season,

"It’s going to be tough for C.J. Stroud to make the necessary strides playing behind this offensive line. Houston added rookie Keylan Rutledge and veterans Wyatt Teller and Braden Smith, who have missed a combined 17 games over the last two seasons, in hopes of turning things around quickly."

For starters, the Texans' offensive line finished the 2025 season ranked 30th in pass-block win rate (56%), and the league's worst run-block win rate (68%). Then, it's been widely accepted that Houston is taking a bit of a gamble with Teller and Smith, as the two veterans are highly accomplished, yet needing to rebound from multiple injuries accumulated in recent seasons. Those two factors are understood and valid.

However, this list seems to be more based on previous reputations and not exactly a thorough projecting of how each player of each blocking unit will acclimate in the upcoming campaign. Rookies will get better, blocking schemes evolve, playbook language becoming clearer and cohesiveness increasing over the course of another offseason.

Texans' OL has a chance to exceed expectations in 2026

One has to factor in the sheer volume of moves made by Caserio to address last year's issue, as explained by NFL Analyst Ross Tucker during a recent interview with Texans Analyst Garret Williams (aka "Houston Stressans"),

“This is the second year in a row where Caserio has thrown a lot of volume at the position. Right now, they have 10 guys that have played, or first round pick. 10 guys that you’d like to think if they were out there would be good enough to not be the reason why the Texans lose & give them depth for injuries. It’s debatable how much Wyatt Teller has left, I thought he did some really positive things last year. Keylan Rutledge is going to be the key. They’re going to test Rutledge early both physically and mentally.”

It's true that Houston is banking on a level of unknown production from multiple spots on across the offensive fron five. However, with a shift to a more run-centric playstyle, more dependence on gap-scheme vs. wide-zone scheme blocking, the infusion of All-Pro pedigree and veteran leadership (Teller and Smith) and more experience acquired by offensive coordinator Nick Caley and offensive line coach Cole Popovich should help produce a unit that performs way beyond their "bottom of the barrel" designation.

To his credit, Sharp acknowledged Houston's path to shattering their low ranking when he stated as a follow up via another post on X,

"Texans could be the team to exceed these rankings to the largest degree. Shifted from #27 man blocking % in 2024 to #2 in 2025 with an OL not suited for it and without a real RB1 given the Joe Mixon injury

Time will tell how much this squad truly makes an impact.