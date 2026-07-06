ESPN's latest Texans roster grade should have fans feeling confident

ESPN Analysts Mike Clay, Aaron Schatz and Seth Walder came together and published an article focused on ranking all 32 NFL teams based on strength of projected starting lineups.

Surprisingly, the Houston Texans landed as the ninth-best overall, beating out franchises like the Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Chargers and even their AFC South counterparts in the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The eight teams who finished better than Houston were:

Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles

Seattle Seahawks

Buffalo Bills

Baltimore Ravens

Detroit Lions

New England Patriots

Denver Broncos

Then, the writing team articulated the contributing factors for the decision. They were divided up between "Biggest strength", "Biggest weakness", "X-Factor" and "Non Starter to know".

ESPN ranks Texans as ninth-best roster in NFL, gives reasons for why

Starting with Houston's "Biggest strength," Edge rusher.

Biggest Strength: Edge rusher

To start his analysis, Clay expressed, "This is a toss-up between edge and cornerback, but the former gets the nod after generating 46-plus sacks for the third season in a row."

The Texans' All-Pro duo of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter get major shine here, as the two are fresh off a 2025 campaign in which they combined for 27 sacks, two All-Pro selections and a runner-up finish for NFL Defensive Player of the Year (Anderson). They are arguably the most explosive tandem in the NFL, which is why Clay has them here.

Biggest Weakness: Offensive line

Switching to the "Biggest weakness", Clay selected the offensive line. To which, no Texans fan should be that shocked by this. He explained,

"This group is perhaps the NFL's shakiest starting five and remains a major concern after finishing last in run block win rate (68.4%) and 30th in pass block win rate (55.5%) last season."

Any team that has an offseason where they add at least five new offensive lineman, while trading multiple away (Tytus Howard and Juice Scruggs), is going to be looked at with a warranted level of skepticism. Even though Houston now has an All-Pro guard in Wyatt Teller, a grizzled veteran in tackle Braden Smith and a gritty rookie in guard/center Keylan Rutledge, we all are still waiting to see how the on-field product takes shape once live reps begin.

X Factor: The running game

Another solid choice, this time by Walder, as the Texans rushing attack has been the topic of much discussion over the last calendar year. Clay expounded,

"Houston had the second-least efficient ground attack in terms of EPA per play, and the lack of rushing production only made life more difficult for quarterback C.J. Stroud."

With the addition of running back David Montgomery, Houston has a chance to stabilize a position that has been the bane of offensive football's existence in this city since it was first announced that former starter Joe Mixon would miss the season due to a mystery foot injury. If it can produce at a high enough level in 2026, the offense could immediately vault into the top-10 of point producing units in the league with the amount of raw potential found on that side of the ball in the passing game.

Non Starter to know: Jaylin Noel

Finally, someone outside of Houston says it. Schatz tabbed Noel as being on track to have a "larger role" in the offense in 2026, especially if Tank Dell is still recovering from his major knee injury that cost him all of the 2025 season. Of Noel, Schatz complimented,

"Noel's 4.38-second 40-yard-dash speed shows that he can be a deep threat, but he is also good at finding holes in zones."

I banged the proverbial "table" all last season over Noel finding more consistent playing time in an offense that lacked explosive potency at various points in the regular season. If the team can find a way to further unlock Noel's potential alongside Pro Bowler Nico Collins and fellow Iowa State Alumni Jayden Higgins, Houston could stumble upon one of the most devastating vertical attacks in the league.