Texans near decision on new ‘World-Class’ headquarters as talks accelerate

The Houston Texans are moving rapidly toward a decision on the location of a new team headquarters and training facility, with team president Mike Tomon indicating that talks with interested parties have intensified in recent weeks and a decision could be imminent.

Tomon said the pace of discussions has exceeded expectations, prompting him to reorganize staff and dedicate resources to focus exclusively on the project. “We’ve had a number of suitors proactively reach out to us on different options that were really focused on us moving our headquarters and training facility to their respective spaces,” Tomon told the Houston Chronicle. “They’ve gotten mature enough that it has become apparent to us that we need to get prepared to take advantage of something this significant”.

To meet the demands of the project, Jerry Angel has been named senior vice president for commercial development, a new position created to oversee the next steps for the facility, while Brian George has been promoted to senior vice president of partnerships and luxe, managing all aspects of business development and corporate partnerships.

The Texans aim to build a “world-class” headquarters and training complex, likely to include an entertainment district with retail, restaurants, and other amenities, similar to the Dallas Cowboys’ “Star in Frisco” development1. The project is envisioned as a catalyst for economic development in whichever county it lands, with the Texans funding the facility but potentially receiving tax breaks and incentives from local governments1.

Harris County, which owns NRG Stadium and leases it to the Texans, is vying to keep the team’s headquarters within its borders, offering several acres at NRG Park as a possible site1. This could complement ongoing discussions about potential renovations to NRG Stadium, which are being negotiated among the county, the Texans, and the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo3.

Precinct 4 Commissioner Lesley Briones expressed optimism that the Texans would select a Harris County site, but Tomon confirmed that “many” other counties and entities in the greater Houston area have also expressed interest. “There have been multiple sources who have proactively reached out,” Tomon said.

Tomon did not provide a specific timeline for a decision, saying only that the organization is acting with urgency as opportunities mature. “Is that 30 days? Is it six months? But what I would share is the conversations we’re having and the opportunities in front of us are at a level where we know we need to get prepared,” Tomon said.

The Texans are one of only four NFL teams whose headquarters is located inside its stadium, a situation that has created logistical challenges and distractions due to shared use of NRG Stadium with other events. The team’s business staff is also spread across multiple buildings, adding to the need for a consolidated, modern facility.

Tomon described the current moment as an exciting time for the franchise. “We feel really fortunate that there’s been a number of opportunities to put us in what we think could be a really great situation, certainly for the Texans and for the community that we’d ultimately be involved in,” he said.