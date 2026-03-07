Report: Texans re-sign key LB and ST Ace on 2-Year, $13 max deal

Texans general manager Nick Caserio continued his streak a retaining key members of the roster this afternoon. According to KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson, the Texans and linebacker E.J. Speed agreed today on a two-year, $13 million contract ($7.5 million guaranteed) to keep the former Colt in house through at least 2027.





Coming over from Indianapolis last season (on a one-year, $5 million deal), the Fort Worth native played in 16 games (nine starts) and contributed 62 total tackles (33 solo, 29 assist, 3 TFL), two quarterback hits and one pass defended. Wilson further mentioned that Speed played 44 percent of the defensive snaps and 52 percent of the special teams snaps last season.

The immediate reaction from some in the fanbase was positive, with Texans analyst, and X user, Houston Stressans expressing,

"Heck yeah 2 year deal for EJ Speed. Started plenty of games last year, at worst great rotational depth at LB & special teams ace. Excited to see him continue to develop under DeMeco."

This was another "meat and potatoes" move, as securing Speed for 2026 makes finding linebacker depth less of a priority heading into the draft. It's also a sign of just how important his impact is to head coach DeMeco Ryans and defensive coordinator Matt Burke.

More details soon to follow.