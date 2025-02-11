Texans morning huddle: Ranking C.J. Stroud against opposing QBs in 2025

It's time to focus on the 2025 season now that the Super Bowl is behind us. For the Houston Texans, their goal is simple — find a way to get past Round 2 of the playoffs and inch closer to their first trip to the big game.

Their roster is talented enough to get it done but much of the pressure is on the shoulders of quarterback C.J. Stroud.

He had an elite rookie campaign but fell off slightly in 2024. With that being the case, he finds himself being rated lower than several opposing quarterbacks on the schedule in 2025. A deeper look into this kicks off our morning huddle.

Houston Texans news

Ranking Texans C.J. Stroud among the QBs on Texans' 2025 schedule — Cole Thompson, Texans Wire

"Houston’s list of opponents includes several high-profile quarterbacks including Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Brock Purdy, Baker Mayfield, Matthew Stafford and Kyler Murray."

Thompson compared Stroud to the quarterbacks Houston will face in 2025 based on passer rating and there are 10 ahead of him. The list is impressive with Lamar Jackson, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen, Justin Herbert, Patrick Mahomes, and more on the schedule this season.

Still, Stroud's 87.0 rating isn't indicitve of his talent. The offensive line struggles and questionable play-calling held him back — so hopefully, he will outperform many of these signal-callers this year.

DeAndre Hopkins Gets One Step Closer to Texans Return With Post-Super Bowl Comments — Jovan Alford, House of Houston

"In Jun. 2023, Brooks Kubina of the Houston Chronicle reported that the veteran wide receiver was open to reuniting with the Texans."

It seemed as though DeAndre Hopkins threw shade at the Texans after winning the AFC Championship Game. He mentioned a trade in his prime but apparently doesn't hold ill will toward the current regime based on the comments Alford found from 2023.

Houston Texans are team ‘to keep an eye on’ as Deebo Samuel trade destination — Toro Times

With a need at wide receiver and ties to the San Francisco 49ers, the Texans are a team to watch this offseason as Deebo Samuel hits the trade market.