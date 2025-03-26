Texans morning huddle: Bold draft strategy, remaining FA target

The Houston Texans have been very active this offseason, although they might finally be ready to focus on the upcoming draft. Of course, with Nick Caserio as the general manager, they're always going to be open for business.

That's why today's Texans Morning Huddle kicks off with a look at the team's potential draft strategy as well as a free agent they can still sign.

READ MORE: Houston Texans earn praise for under-the-radar signing

Those stories and more can be found in today's round-up.

Houston Texans news

Analyst Challenges Texans to Make Bold Draft Decision — Jared Koch, Texans On SI

"With that in mind, The Athletic's Mike Jones sees one path forward for the Texans come draft time: use multiple early picks on a left tackle and interior lineman."

Even with Trent Brown, Cam Robinson, Laken Tomlinson, and Ed Ingram added this offseason, the Texans can't sit back when it comes to their offensive line. They have to get it fixed if they want to have success, which is why this strategy makes sense.

ESPN names Texans as 'ideal destination' for free agent LB Kyzir White — Cole Thompson, Texans Wire

"ESPN’s Bill Barnwell recently released his latest assessment of the best landing spots for those still looking for a home. Most Texans fans would love to see Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman Will Hernandez join the guard room to better the odds of having stable trench play. A Cardinals player is targeted, but instead of looking at offense, Barnwell has the Texans going after a defensive name with linebacker Kyzir White."

Cole Thompson looks at Barnwell's piece but also has his own name to consider — Will Hernandez. Signing either former Cardinal would be a home run for the Texans.

Stefon Diggs experiment lasts just one season after former Texans WR signs elsewhere — Leigh Oleszczak, Toro Times

Stefon Diggs spent just one season with the Texans and won't be back for another. Reports indicated the team wanted to move on after landing Christian Kirk in a trade and that's now official. On Tuesday night, Diggs agreed to terms with the New England Patriots on a three-year deal worth $69 million. That's a lot more than Houston was willing to pay.

NFL insider explains why Texans might be better off without Laremy Tunsil — Ryan Heckman, Toro Times

There was apparently a toxic culture in the locker room among offensive linemen. Laremy Tunsil wasn't the problem, but he also couldn't be the leader to shut it down. That's why there's been an overhaul as they hope a better vibe leads to more success on the field.