Derek Stingley had a surprising reaction to his record-breaking extension with Texans

The Houston Texans wisely rewarded Derek Stingley Jr. this week by making him the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL. Stingley and the Texans agreed on a three-year extension worth $90 million and no one in H-Town is complaining about the deal.

Stingley, the Texans' third overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, had done more than enough to justify deserving the extension. Most people when signing a contract worth $90 million would probably have a pretty ecstatic reaction but when speaking to the media about it, Stingley was as laid back as could be.

"I went into this situation and was basically thinking just playing football," Stingley said. "I wasn't really focused on how all of that was going to get done. But I mean it got done and, I mean, it's cool, like, the market is different now, but that doesn't really have anything to do with me, really. I'm just here to play football."

Derek Stingley had chillest response imaginable to $90 million extension

It's not that the extension itself was a surprise but Stingley saying "I'm just here to play football" and giving such a laid back response is a bit of a shocker. This is the time where a lot of guys puff their chests out a bit and talk about the hard work they put in to get the coveted contract but not Stingley. That guy's just here to play football.

Hey, all jokes aside, this is awesome to see. Stingley was more than deserving of his new lucrative contract and the Texans now have their top cornerback locked up through 2029 (though there is a potential out for that same year). With the NFL remaining a pass-happy league, having a shutdown corner like Stingley is necessary for teams.

Fortunately, the Texans have their shutdown corner for many years to come. And, as we know, he's just here to play football, which is exactly what he'll be doing in Houston for the foreseeable future.