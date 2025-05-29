Texans linked to unlikely trade for Jets running back Breece Hall

The Houston Texans have been named as a potential trade destination for New York Jets running back Breece Hall, in what many analysts are calling an unusual fit given Houston’s current roster construction and recent draft moves.

The speculation, sparked by Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr, suggests the Texans could be among several running back-needy teams — a group that also includes the Bengals, Chiefs, and Cowboys — that may look to upgrade at the position before the 2025 season kicks off. Orr predicts the Jets will move Hall before the season opener, as New York seeks to pair rookie backs Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis with a veteran free agent.

What makes the scenario odd for Houston is the presence of Pro Bowl running back Joe Mixon, who is expected to remain the team’s featured back, as well as the recent addition of rookie Woody Marks, a promising pass-catcher out of USC. Marks is anticipated to have an immediate role in the offense, further complicating the logic behind targeting another high-profile back like Hall.

Hall, entering the final year of his rookie contract, is coming off a 2024 campaign in which he posted 876 rushing yards, five touchdowns, and added 483 receiving yards with three more scores. Despite those numbers, his efficiency has declined each season, and the Jets’ crowded backfield and new coaching staff have fueled speculation that Hall could be expendable.

While a trade for Hall would be unexpected given Houston’s current depth chart and recent investments, analysts note that if the Texans could acquire Hall at a low cost, it might make sense as an insurance policy or to add another dynamic element to their offense. However, with Mixon entrenched as the starter and Marks waiting in the wings, Hall would likely play a supporting role if he landed in Houston.