Texans linked to 4-time Pro Bowl RB to create nightmare backfield with Joe Mixon

The Houston Texans are far enough removed from the 2025 NFL Draft but that doesn't mean the speculation stops, especially not when it comes to the back field.

Joe Mixon had a phenomenal first year in Houston, but the Texans still needed to add depth behind him.

They did so by drafting Woody Marks, but why stop there? One NFL analyst believes there is a perfect fit out there still waiting for the Texans' buy-in.

Nick Chubb to the Texans would be nightmare fuel for opposing defenses

NFL Media's Jeffri Chadiha recently put together a column about some of the best fits for remaining free agents and when it came to Nick Chubb, he listed the Texans right at the top.

"The Texans are a possibility only because they aren’t that strong at running back after Joe Mixon, as backup Dameon Pierce has disappointed since rushing for 939 yards as a rookie three years ago, " Chadiha wrote.

"The Texans want to run the ball more consistently with new offensive coordinator Nick Caley, and it couldn’t hurt to have another proven veteran back on the roster."

Chadiha is not wrong. Adding a veteran like Chubb to a back field already featuring Mixon would be a problem for opposing defenses, especially if both of them prove to stay healthy. Chubb is, of course, coming off a nasty knee injury suffered last year. But, his recent workout videos suggest he is back and stronger than ever.

Both Chubb and Mixon offer receiving prowess, too, and are excellent at making moves to gain yardage after the catch.

The best part of about this idea is the fact that Chubb and Mixon used to be AFC North rivals, with Chubb playing in Cleveland and Mixon in Cincinnati. Now, there is an opportunity for the two of them to unite and form a two-man wrecking crew in Houston.