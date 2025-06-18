Despite bolstering their backfield with the addition of four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb to pair with 1,000-yard rusher Joe Mixon, the Houston Texans’ running back unit has been ranked just 19th in the NFL by Pro Football Focus, sparking debate among fans and analysts.

The ranking, compiled by PFF analyst Dalton Wasserman, places the Texans behind teams such as the Miami Dolphins (18th), New York Jets (17th), Indianapolis Colts (16th), and Los Angeles Chargers (15th). The Baltimore Ravens, led by Derrick Henry, claimed the top spot.

Wasserman acknowledged Mixon’s steady production, noting, “Veteran Joe Mixon leads the Texans’ backfield into 2025 after logging the fifth 1,000-yard rushing season of his career. His 76.6 PFF overall grade ranked 16th among qualified running backs last season. Beyond Mixon, there are question marks,” Wasserman wrote. He cited uncertainty surrounding Chubb’s explosiveness after his return from a devastating knee injury, as well as the diminished role of Dameon Pierce and the inexperience of rookie Woody Marks.

Chubb, who signed a one-year deal with Houston this offseason, is expected to serve as the primary backup to Mixon after recovering from multiple injuries over the past two seasons. In 2024, Chubb averaged just 3.3 yards per carry in eight games, following a broken foot and a major knee injury the prior year. Mixon, meanwhile, is coming off a season where he rushed for 1,016 yards and 11 touchdowns, but he spent part of the offseason in a walking boot due to an ankle injury.

Houston’s depth chart also features Dameon Pierce, who has fallen out of favor after losing his starting job last season, and fourth-round rookie Woody Marks, who brings pass-catching upside but may need time to develop.

The Texans’ running back group is seen as having a high ceiling but also significant risk, with questions about Chubb’s health, Mixon’s durability, and the readiness of the younger backs. If the unit can reach its potential, it could emerge as one of the league’s better backfields by season’s end. However, as Wasserman notes, “there’s also a world where their ground game could fizzle out as well”.