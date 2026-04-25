Texans' Kayden McDonald move signals disaster for the rest of the AFC South

Last season, the AFC South had a trio of 1,000-yard rushers. It came courtesy of Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (1,585), Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1,107), and Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard (1,082).

After the Houston Texans selection of Ohio State defensive tackle Kayden McDonald however, that may no longer be the case anymore. With his drafting, Houston added arguably the top player at his position, who also specializes as a space-eating run-stuffer. He would join a ferocious defense that already finished last season as the fourth-best in yards allowed per game (93.7), tied for sixth-best in yards per carry (4.0) and tied for eighth-best in rushing touchdowns allowed (13).

Ultimately, if anyone besides Houston wants to run the football in the AFC South next season, they'll have to strain for every single yard.

Texans' future rush defense could lock down the AFC South in 2026

Houston's division opponents didn't really have much success against them last year.

In two games against the Jaguars, the Texans allowed an average of only 90 yards per game, but then three rushing touchdowns.

Next, in two games against the Colts, the Texans allowed an average of only 81 yards per game and only one rushing touchdown.

Finally, in two games against the Tennessee Titans, the Texans allowed an average of only 70 yards per game and zero rushing touchdowns.

If that was the case last year, it most definitely lines up to be even more of a problem for this upcoming season. Additionally, the Jaguars are dealing with losing Etienne in free agency to the New Orleans Saints, and the Titans are just the Titans.

2026 is shaping up to be a gauntlet of a season for the AFC South, as Houston endeavors to return to first place supremecy for the first time since the 2024-2025 season. Assembling this slobber knocking rush defense will only be the first step in that process, but what a huge step it will be.

Every offensive coordinator and/or play-calling head coach will have their work cut out for them once the season starts. The worst part of it all? Houston still isn't done drafting yet.