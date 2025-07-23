Texans Jimmie Ward injury status update

Houston Texans safety Jimmie Ward has not yet been cleared to resume football activities as he continues to recover from offseason foot surgery, the team confirmed Tuesday. Ward has resumed running but remains in the rehabilitation phase and is unlikely to participate at the start of training camp, according to reports by Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2 Houston.

Ward, 33, missed the final two games of the 2024 regular season and the Texans’ two playoff contests due to the injury, which required surgical intervention. He is likely to begin camp on the active/Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list. Ward’s recovery timetable is further complicated by ongoing legal issues, with a court date scheduled for Aug. 13.

A veteran entering his 12th NFL season, Ward joined Houston in 2023 following nine years with the San Francisco 49ers. He recorded 48 tackles, five tackles for loss, four passes defended, and two interceptions in 10 games last season before being sidelined. Ward signed a one-year contract extension with the Texans in August 2024 and is set to earn $10.5 million in 2025.

Ward is facing a felony assault family violence charge stemming from a June incident at his home in Magnolia, Texas. He was arrested and held without bond after the alleged incident, according to Montgomery County records. The Texans and the NFL both indicated they are monitoring the situation and gathering more information but have declined to comment further.

Ward’s absence on the field leaves the Texans evaluating options in the secondary, with recent acquisition C.J. Gardner-Johnson and second-year safety Calen Bullock expected to see increased roles if Ward remains unavailable.