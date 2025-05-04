Texans incoming rookie puts former draft bust on the ropes

The Houston Texans added nine players in the 2025 NFL Draft and most fans would agree that it was a solid draft from GM Nick Caserio. In the seventh and final round of the draft, the Texans selected Luke Lachey, a tight end out of Iowa, which has a reputation as the tight end factory given its history of churning out NFL-caliber tight ends.

Lachey's 2024 receiving numbers might not make eyes pop (28 receptions for 231 yards in 12 games) but his presence on the roster should frighten another tight end on the Texans' roster. That tight end is Irv Smith Jr., who never blossomed into the kind of player people thought he would.

Smith was a second-round pick by the Vikings in 2019 but injuries plagued his career in Minnesota and the Vikings weren't sad to move on from him when his rookie contract was up. Smith then joined the Bengals, who had a tendency to make tight ends look excellent thanks to Joe Burrow throwing them the ball. Smith was the outlier there, once again struggling to stay healthy.

In 2024, Smith tried to join the back-to-back defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs but failed to make their roster at the end of preseason. He joined the Texans later that season and appeared in five regular-season games while catching zero passes. With Lachey's presence on the roster, Smith's time with the Texans (and likely in the NFL) could be coming to an end.

Irv Smith's roster spot is in jeopardy, thanks to Luke Lachey

The rest of the Texans' tight end depth chart isn't too complicated with Dalton Schultz undoubtedly being named the starter. Behind him are Brevin Jordan, Cade Stover, Lachey, and Smith. Jordan, a fifth-round pick by the Texans four years ago, was injured last year. Stover had 15 catches for 133 yards and a touchdown last year as a fourth-round rookie.

Lachey has a chance to make the roster and further bury Smith on the depth chart (or completely knock him off of it). It feels as though Schultz, Jordan, and Stover will be the three tight ends who make the team but if Lachey has a strong training camp and preseason, perhaps he can sneak in there, or at least make the practice squad.