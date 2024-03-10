Dalton Schultz rips the Dallas Cowboys and he's not wrong
Dalton Schultz is making it known he's not a fan of the Dallas Cowboys.
By Chad Porto
Dalton Schultz decided to stick around the state of Texas this week by agreeing to a new three-year deal with the Houston Texans. Schultz, who played his first season with the Texans on a one-year deal, agreed to a new deal this week, keeping him around for the foreseeable future. His move from Dallas to Houston didn't go unnoticed by many, as he spurned the Cowboys for the Texans this time last year.
This made him a man not too beloved by the city of Dallas in the process. Apparently, he's fine with that, as the Texans tight end went on the Pat McAfeeshow and revealed that Dallas was less about football than maybe their fanbase would like to hear.
Schultz told McAfee (via Sports Illustrated) that the difference between the two is that Houston is all about football, while Dallas isn't, saying;
"The focus is just football, you know what I mean? I'm going back and telling some people about being around the Cowboys' practice facility and my game day and describing some of the interactions and stuff that you see on a day-to-day basis and it surprises a lot of people. It's literally a zoo, dude. There’s people tapping on the glass trying to get people’s attention while they’re doing power cleans or whatever. It’s different. There’s people literally going on tours while you’re lifting in the weight room. And they’ve got a one-way mirror for people to like look at, it’s literally a zoo, dude."
Cowboys' current tight end, Jake Ferguson rebutted Schultz, simply by posting a photo that showed a quote, which read "It's a privilege, not a right to play for, coach and work for the Dallas Cowboys".
He's not wrong in that regard, but Schultz isn't wrong either. Especially when you realize that despite the pomp, circumstance, and value that the Cowboys bring in and exude, they don't win. It's been nearly 30 years since the Cowboys last won, let alone went to a Super Bowl. That was in 1996. Last year they also went to the NFC title game.
In fact, since 1996, the Cowboys have had just five playoff wins. That's only four more than the Cleveland Browns in that same time span. Let's not pretend that the way Jerry Jones, the Cowboys owner, runs the team is part of the problem. It clearly is. The way Jones has diluted the Cowboys brand internally to maximize its external brand is absolutely part of the issue in Dallas.
It's partly why Schultz left and it's partly why the Texans are in a much better position in 2024 to compete as opposed to the Cowboys.