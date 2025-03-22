Texans host top-rated cornerback as top 30 visit ahead of 2025 NFL Draft

The Houston Texans have spent a lot of draft capital on the defensive side of the ball under general manager Nick Caserio, and they could be looking to add more talent to that side of the ball in the opening rounds this year.

While they've spent much of their time in free agency shuffling their offensive line, Houston is kicking the tires on a highly thought of defensive back ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft.

ESPN's DJ Bien-Aime reported that the Texans hosted East Carolina cornerback Shavon Revel as one of their top 30 pre-draft visits.

Per source East Carolina CB Shavon Revel has a 30 visit with the Texans tomorrow.



Revel is coming off a torn ACL in 2024 but was highly regarded prior to the injury. — DJ Bien-Aime (@Djbienaime) March 20, 2025

Houston already has plenty of young talent in their secondary, led by Derek Stingley Jr. — who just signed a massive extension. Adding Revel would give them one more potential game-changer. He would also offer plenty of size at 6-foot-2 and 194 pounds.

Revel was considered a potential first-round selection but a torn ACL suffered in October put his rookie season in doubt. He's come along quicker than expected in his recovery, with Ryan Fowler of The Draft Network sharing a video of Revel going 21 MPH on a treadmill.

This goes along with a report from Tom Pelissero during the NFL Combine where he shared a note from Revel's doctor, saying the defensive back will be ready to go by training camp.

In just three games before his injury, Revel had two pass defenses, two interceptions, and one pick-six for Eastern Carolina.

