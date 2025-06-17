Texans have a new Hall of Famer, but it isn't a player

The Houston Texans announced Tuesday that their beloved mascot, TORO, has been inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2025.

TORO joins an elite group of 33 mascots recognized for excellence across collegiate, professional, and independent sports. The Texans plan to honor TORO’s achievement with an enshrinement ceremony during halftime at a home game this season, according to the team’s official website.

Since debuting in 2001, TORO has become a fixture at Texans games and in the Houston community, making more than 400 appearances annually and amassing a social media following of 1.5 million. His accolades include being named the 2020 NFL Mascot of the Year, a title awarded for his adaptability and innovation during the pandemic season, which included pioneering virtual classroom visits for nearly 10,000 students. TORO is also an 11-time Pro Bowler and has received honors such as NFL Mascot Anchor in the Community (2020), NFL Mascot Stunt of the Year (2016, 2022), NFL Mascot Video of the Year (2022, 2025), NFL Mascot Social Media Presence of the Year (2024), and NFL Mascot Skit of the Year (2024).

“We are so proud to have TORO inducted into the Mascot Hall of Fame and we share this recognition with Texans fans everywhere,” said Andrew Johnson, Houston Texans Senior Mascot Program Manager. “The city of Houston helped bring TORO to life by giving him an identity within the community. We can’t wait to celebrate TORO in the Mascot Hall of Fame this season and for him to continue bringing joy to fans of all ages”.

TORO’s induction comes as the Texans continue to celebrate their history and impact on the NFL. The team’s Ring of Honor includes founder Robert C. McNair, wide receiver Andre Johnson, and defensive end J.J. Watt. Andre Johnson remains the only player in franchise history to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, earning the honor as part of the Class of 2024.

TORO earned the highest number of votes from both the Mascot Hall of Fame Executive Committee and the public, securing his place among the sport’s most iconic mascots.