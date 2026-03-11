Texans' grades after day two of NFL's legal tampering period

The first day of the NFL's legal tampering period saw the Houston Texans primairly focus on retaining in-house playmakers. Yesterday, the team finally began prioritizing bringing in outside reinforcements to improve the roster. This included swiping an offensive tackle from a divisional foe in the Indianapolis Colts, and giving out the richest contract for a kicker in the NFL.

As was the case on Monday, Caserio and co.'s moves on day two elicited numerous responses of various sorts, some positive, some highly negative. With that said, This is a brief recap of Houston' performance after day two of "unofficial free agency", along with grades for each transaction.

Also, be sure to check out our NFL Free Agency Big Board, as it will keep you updated on changes throughout the league in real time (best remaining players, contract terms, analysis, etc.).

Texans' transactions after day two of NFL "legal tampering" period

Texans re-signees

Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn: Two-year, $13 million extension (B)

After tying the all-time NFL record for most field goals made in a single regular season (44), the Texans' brass rewarded Ka'imi Fairbairn with the richest contract for a kicker in NFL history. In 2025, he was 44-48 on fields goals (91.7%) and 28-28 on extra point tries. His contribution was vital for a team that lacked consistent offensive punch on a weekly basis.

Texans' new additions

Offensive tackle Braden Smith: Two-year, $20 million (A-)

The biggest acquisition of the day was the signing of former Indianapolis Colts offensive tackle Braden Smith to a two-year, $20 million contract ($13.5 million guaranteed, worth up to $25 million). By bringing him on board, the Texans finally took a swing on outside help for the offensive line and helped solidify the right side of the formation. They also weakened a division opponent in the process. The only question now is, will he remain at right tackle or move back to his collegiate position as a guard?

Linebacker/Special teamer Jake Hummel: Two-year, $5.25 million (C+)

The Texans grabbed former Baltimore Ravens linebacker and special teamer Jake Hummel to help provide quality depth and potential impact in both the line backing core and special teams unit. He's played in all 17 games for three consecutive seasons now, so he knows how to stay healthy.

Defensive end Logan Hall: Two-year, around $13.75 million (B-)

After four seasons as a Tampa Bay Buccaneer, defensive end Logan Hall will be joining the likes of Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter on one of the most dominant defensive fronts in recent NFL memory. Although he's been perceived primarily as a depth piece, joining an already elite defense could be the catalyst for Hall to potentially breakout. He's played in 16 games or more for all four seasons of his career.

Trade acquisition(s)

Punter Kai Kroeger: Swap of sixth and seventh-rounders in 2028 (C-)

The Texans agreed to swap late-round picks with the New Orleans Saints for punter Kai Kroeger. It's a downgrade from outgoing All-Pro punter Tommy Townsend, as Kroeger ranked 28th in gross punt yardage (44.8), while Townsend landed at 16th (47.6).

Overall grade after day of the NFL's legal tampering period: B-