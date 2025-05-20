Texans GM Nick Caserio put on hot seat for off-season failure

The Houston Texans entered the offseason with limited salary cap space and few trade assets, prompting the franchise to make a bold move by trading five-time Pro Bowl left tackle Laremy Tunsil to the Washington Commanders in exchange for a package of draft picks. The decision, driven largely by financial considerations and the opportunity to acquire draft capital, leaves significant questions about the Texans’ offensive line heading into the 2025 season.

Tunsil, who turned 30 this year, was widely regarded as Houston’s top offensive lineman and one of the league’s premier tackles. His departure comes after a season in which quarterback C.J. Stroud was sacked 52 times—the second-highest total in the NFL—highlighting the offensive line’s struggles even with Tunsil anchoring the unit. The Texans also parted ways with left guard Kenyon Green and released right guard Shaq Mason, further reshaping the line.

General manager Nick Caserio’s decision to move on from Tunsil has drawn criticism from analysts and fans alike, many of whom question the wisdom of downgrading protection for Stroud, the reigning AFC South champion quarterback. “Trading your franchise left tackle with your star rookie contract quarterback entering his third season (and when the majority of the rest of your offensive line was brutal) is a perplexing choice by the Texans,” one NFL expert wrote following the deal.

Houston attempted to address the void by signing tackle Cam Robinson and selecting Aireontae Ersery in the second round of the NFL draft. However, Ersery is unproven at the professional level, and the interior of the line remains a concern. The team also hired Nick Caley as offensive coordinator and promoted Cole Popovich to offensive line coach, signaling a shift in strategy after last season’s struggles.

Head coach DeMeco Ryans acknowledged the urgency of improving protection for Stroud. “Improving protection for C.J. is definitely a key focus for us,” Ryans said. “We know that when C.J. is shielded and has a clean pocket, he performs at a high level. He can make any throw on the field. It’s all about safeguarding him and providing him with comfort while he’s in the pocket”.

Despite the changes, doubts linger about whether the Texans have done enough to upgrade the offensive line. With Tunsil gone and several new faces in key positions, Houston’s ability to keep Stroud upright will be a major storyline as the 2025 season approaches.