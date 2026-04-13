Texans' GM Nick Caserio might've dropped a bombshell of a clue on team's draft plans

With only 10 days left until the NFL draft, fans of the Houston Texans are scouring the sports media landscape for any bit of information that would give a clue on the possible draft plans of the team. Today, general manager Nick Caserio might’ve just dropped a bombshell of a clue that might illuminate the path towards a consensus on the conversation.

While it’s no guarantee of a direction for the club, Caserio at least has shed some light on how the team perceives certain position groups as currently constructed. Specifically, he gave a lengthy response on his evaluation of the available tight ends in Houston.

Nick Caserio's answer about TE options may be a clue on draft plans

Speaking at a pre-draft press conference for the team, Caserio had much to say about the tight end room heading into the event. His first remark was on former Miami Hurricane, and fifth-year player, Brevin Jordan:

“We got a lot of guys in some different categories. Brevin’s had a couple of years where, unfortunately, where he’s had some injuries that’ve set him back. He’s a player that we’ve liked having in the building, so it’s probably TBD with him a little bit. There’s a little bit of an unknown there with what we actually have.”

He then shifted his focus to third-year player Cade Stover by expressing,

“Cade has played decent football at different points. He’s going into year three, so there’s certainly some areas where he can improve.”

Finally, he gave us some insight on the newly-acquired Foster Moreau from the New Orleans Saints, as well as his most consistent playmaker at the position in Dalton Schultz.

“Foster has played pretty good football at different points in his career, whether it was in Vegas or with the Saints. Dalton’s probably been our most consistent, probably the most steady player that we’ve had at that position here over the last 2-3 years. He had a career year. But, there’s just some question marks if we’re being real.”

While Caserio was very complementary of the group, he also made it clear that there are lingering questions about how effective the unit is heading into 2026. That’s a major concession, especially considering the depth at the position amongst all prospects.

The NFL Draft is deep at the TE position

According to multiple mock drafts and Analyst assessment reports, the tight end position is filled to the brim with high-quality prospects for teams to grab and integrate into their offenses.

The most highly-touted names in this year’s draft include (but not limited to):

Kenyon Sadiq (Oregon)

Oscar Delp (Georgia)

Justin Joly (NC State)

Eli Raridon (Notre Dame)

Nate Boerkircher (Texas A&M)

Eli Stowers (Vanderbilt)

Max Klare (Ohio State)

Jack Endries (Texas)

Joe Royer (Cincinnati)

Dallen Bentley (Utah)

Given the amount of uncertainty surrounding the tight end group as phrased by Caserio, I wouldn’t be surprised if the Texans invested at the position by the middle rounds at the latest. In fact, there could even be a chance for Houston to make a game-changing acquisition in the early rounds. We just all have to stay tuned to find out how it all unfolds.