Texans gear up for spring training; schedule revealed

The Houston Texans will report to the Methodist Training Center on July 22 for the start of 2025 training camp. Both rookies and veterans are scheduled to arrive on the same day as preparations ramp up for head coach DeMeco Ryans’ third season at the helm. The team enters camp with high expectations, aiming for a third consecutive division title behind Pro Bowl quarterback C.J. Stroud and a defense projected among the league’s best.

Key Training Camp Dates

July 22: Rookies and veterans report to Methodist Training Center1.

Full practice schedule: The team will announce it; select practices are expected to be open to the public, and ticket information will be forthcoming1.

Joint Practices

The Texans will participate in two joint practice sessions during the preseason, providing valuable live reps against outside competition:

August 14: Joint practice with the Carolina Panthers in Houston, ahead of their preseason matchup at NRG Stadium21.

August 21: Joint practice with the Detroit Lions at Allen Park, Michigan, prior to their preseason contest at Ford Field21.

NFL rules prohibit joint practices on the day before a preseason game, so these sessions are scheduled to maximize preparation and player evaluation.

Training camp will be the final preparation phase before the Texans open the regular season on the road against the Los Angeles Rams. With joint practices scheduled against two playoff-caliber teams and a competitive preseason slate, Houston’s coaching staff will have ample opportunity to assess talent and fine-tune schemes ahead of Week 1.

Further details on open practice dates and fan access will be released by the Texans in the coming weeks.