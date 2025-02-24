Texans focused on beefing up offensive line in 2025 NFL mock draft roundup

Houston Texans fans were looking forward to seeing where this team would go in 2024 after a surprisingly successful 2023 season. Unfortunately, the offensive line made it difficult for C.J. Stroud to truly take the next step and he had more of a 'sophomore slump' than a jump to being considered an elite quarterback.

Fortunately, the offseason is here for all 32 teams and now the Texans can look toward adding help on the offensive line to ensure that Stroud doesn't get battered and bruised so much throughout the season. Free agency is the first step toward adding help and then comes the draft at the end of April.

It's not a surprise to see so many mock drafts linking the Texans to taking offensive linemen in the first round and in two of the three mock drafts included for this piece, that's the direction we see Houston go in.

Texans continue to be linked to OL help in 2025 mock draft roundup

Pro Football Focus: Tyler Booker, G (Alabama)

This isn't the first time that the Texans have been linked to Tyler Booker and it likely won't be the last time either. Dalton Wasserman of Pro Football Focus likes this pairing because Booker "finished 2024 with the fifth-highest PFF pass-blocking grade on true pass sets in the FBS and allowed just two sacks in his Alabama career."

The idea of taking Booker has grown on me. He fills a an area of need for the Texans and would likely be available at 25th overall. The value and the need are both there for sure.

Grade: A-

Pro Football Network: Jonah Savaiinaea, IOL (Arizona)

Another interior offensive lineman was mocked to Houston by Pro Football Network, who had them selecting Jonah Savaiinaea with the 25th overall pick. PFN went this direction because they feel Savaiinaea "has the light feet and sturdy base to be a quality guard in the NFL".

It's worth noting that this mock draft has Tyler Booker in the top 10 so it just goes to show you how different the value levels are for these prospects on each site. This particular pick is fine and fills an area of need but it does feel as though Houston might be able to get Savaiinaea in the second round.

Grade: B

CBS Sports: Matthew Golden, WR (Texas)

Garrett Podell of CBS Sports bucked the trend of the Texans taking an offensive lineman, and instead connected them to a local wide receiver. After spending the first two years of his collegiate career in Houston playing for the Cougars, Golden played for the Texas Longhorns in 2024 and put up nice stats, tallying just shy of 1,000 receiving yards and finding the end zone nine times while averaging 17.0 yards per catch.

Podell likes this pick for the Texans because Stefon Diggs is hitting free agency so why not add a young, inexpensive playmaker to replace him? Hard to argue with that logic.