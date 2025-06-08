Texans fans eager for team to sign veteran running back

Excitement is building among Houston Texans fans as reports surface that the team is seriously considering signing four-time Pro Bowl running back Nick Chubb to bolster its backfield ahead of the 2025 NFL season.

According to multiple reports, including ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, the Texans and Chubb have “mutual interest” as the veteran free agent weighs his next move after an eight-year tenure with the Cleveland Browns. Houston, which recently acquired Joe Mixon to lead its rushing attack, is looking to add depth and experience behind its new starter. Last season’s primary backup, Dameon Pierce, struggled with just 293 rushing yards and two touchdowns, while rookie Woody Marks is expected to contribute more as a receiving threat than a traditional runner.

Chubb, 29, is coming off two injury-plagued seasons that limited him to just 10 games and saw his production dip well below his career averages. He suffered a season-ending knee injury in 2023 and broke his foot in 2024, but his work ethic and past performance—four consecutive 1,000-yard seasons from 2019 to 2022—have kept him in demand among teams needing reliable veteran leadership.

NFL.com’s Jeffri Chadiha and other analysts have named Houston as a “top suitor” for Chubb, citing the team’s need for greater consistency in the running game and the opportunity for Chubb to serve as a powerful short-yardage option and locker room leader. “The Texans are a possibility only because they aren’t that strong at running back after Joe Mixon,” Chadiha wrote, adding that Chubb’s experience could be invaluable for a team with high postseason aspirations.

While a return to Cleveland has not been entirely ruled out, the Browns’ recent draft of multiple running backs makes it unlikely Chubb will re-sign there. The Texans, meanwhile, are seen as a team on the rise, hoping to complement young quarterback C.J. Stroud with a more balanced and potent rushing attack.

Fans in Houston have taken to social media and sports talk radio to express their enthusiasm for the potential signing, with many viewing Chubb as the missing piece for a playoff run. If the deal goes through, Chubb would join Mixon to form one of the league’s most experienced backfield tandems, providing the Texans with both depth and a proven track record in high-pressure situations.

As minicamp approaches, all eyes are on Houston to see if the Texans can finalize a deal with Chubb and add another marquee name to their roster.