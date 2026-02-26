Texans fan base reacts to shocking departure of key position coach

According to Senior NFL Insider Adam Schefter and others, the Houston Texans have parted ways with quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson .

“Texans and QB coach Jerrod Johnson have parted ways, per sources.”

Rampant speculation of a change at his position had been present ever since the implosion of quarterback C.J. Stroud in this year’s AFC playoff run. Larger than that, Stroud’s perceived regression over the last two seasons had already been somewhat attributed to Johnson. Thus, the seeds of “we need change” had already been planted among fans and local media.

The timing of the move is odd, as the Texans’ season concluded over a month ago. Several outside names that could’ve been considered for the position have already been hired onto other coaching staffs, thus hiring from within seems to be the most likely course of action.

According to KPRC2 Texans Insider Aaron WIlson,

“Texans and longtime quarterbacks coach Jerrod Johnson have parted ways, per a league source. Johnson has interviewed for multiple OC positions in recent years including Eagles.

Jerry Schlupinski, senior offensive assistant, will be leaned on to help coach C.J. Stroud.”





Johnson’s time with the Houston Texans defined by extreme highs and startling lows

In the interim, it’s important to understand how significant of a transition this is, considering Johnson’s relationship with Stroud stretches all the way back to Stroud’s Elite 11 days in high school (roughly a decade ago). It continued at the NFL level in 2023, when Johnson was hired to oversee Stroud’s development as the Texans’ newest franchise signal caller.

The immediate results were historic, as Stroud exploded onto the NFL scene with a 4,000-yard passing season, an NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year Award, a Pro Bowl selection and three consecutive AFC playoff berths (including a 3-0 record in the Wildcard round).

However, Stroud’s play began to plateau in his sophomore season, and then completely deteriorated at the end of his aforementioned third year. An increased turnover rate, panic in the pocket, missing open receivers, bad situational throws and flawed mechanics began to define Stroud’s on-field persona.

Instead of the elite poise, high IQ and mental fortitude displayed in 2023, we saw a jarring decline. The negative trajectory has led to much hyperbolic rhetoric about Stroud as a starter in the NFL, and even whether or not the Texans might look to shop him in the offseason.

Johnson wasn’t the primary culprit, but change by Texans seemed inevitable

Johnson shouldn’t be blamed for everything, as Stroud himself has stated that he felt like he let his teammates down by his underwhelming play as of late.

A position coach can only do so much for the player from a schematic standpoint, as the player has to then go out and apply their interpretation of what they’ve learned in real world scenarios.

Yet, many have long felt that perhaps Stroud could benefit from a different voice on the coaching staff, as he is in a completely different phase of his professional career as opposed to where he was three seasons ago.

Here’s hoping that Johnson lands on his feet quickly and continues to grow in the coaching world.

The Texans fan base reacted in a variety of ways to news of Johnson’s departure

To close, here are a few of the immediate reactions from those who follow the team after learning of the news:

