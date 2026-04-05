Texans in line to break the bank for Will Anderson Jr. after Travon Walker deal

Friday afternoon, the Jacksonville Jaguars made headlines when they and 2022 first-overall selected defensive end Travon Walker agreed on a brand new contract. It was a four-year deal worth $110 million, with $77 million guaranteed ($50 million guaranteed at signing).

The pact made Walker the ninth-highest-paid edge defender in the NFL, right in between Carolina Panther Jaelan Phillips and Denver Bronco Nik Bonitto. His $27.5 million APY isn't considered "eye-popping" money by today's economic standard, as evidenced by the difference of almost $20 million in annual salary between him and the highest earner at the position, Green Bay Packer Micah Parsons.

However, Walker's production is highly valued by the Jaguars' brass, and it allows the team to continue building out the roster around him. In his four years in Duval, Walker has accumulated 200 total tackles (101 solo, 99 assist), 27.5 sacks (roughly 7 sacks/season), three forced fumbles (two recovered), one interception and seven passes defended (no Pro Bowls, no All-Pro's).

Meanwhile, the Houston Texans have their own contract situation on the horizon that involves star pass rusher Will Anderson Jr. Unlike Walker though, Anderson's contract is projected to be a "blockbuster" of an extension that most likely will set the market moving forward.

Texans expected to offer Will Anderson Jr. a "blockbuster" of a deal

Being drafted two spots later than Walker (third overall) in 2023, Anderson has been on an absolute war path under the tutelage of defensive mastermind and head coach DeMeco Ryans. In three campaigns as a Texans defender, Anderson has racked up 136 total tackles (91 solo, 45 assist), 30 sacks, four forced fumbles (three recovered) and six passes defended. Anderson's play earned him NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors, as well as two Pro Bowls, a First-Team All-Pro selection and a runner-up finish for NFL Defensive Player of the Year.

With him already being one of the most prolific defensive ends in the NFL at only 24 years old, Anderson is now in line to warrant a contract that will be considered "market setting" when the time comes. According to Spotrac, Anderson could agitate for a deal at no worse than $39 million APY, which would already put him at sixth-most yearly salary in the league between Cleveland Brown Myles Garrett and Las Vegas Raider Maxx Crosby.

If he and his representation at Klutch Sports Group (Nicole Lynn) push for a larger financial commitment, and Houston thinks he's worth it (which they do), then Anderson could be looking at a price tag above $46 million APY. This would most likely make him the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history in front of Parsons at $46.5 million APY.

It might seem hefty on the surface, but Anderson has personified everything the Texans represent as an organization, both on and off the field. His rare blend of high-character and high-performance don't come around often, which is why it's seen as such a "slam dunk" of a decision for the Texans.

Will Anderson represents everything the Texans stand for as an organization

Whether it's visiting prisons to share the Gospel with those incarcerated, to peacefully catching fish during the offseason or tracking down quarterbacks in the backfield on Sundays, Anderson is the ideal kind of player that any organization should want to build their operations around.

He's been a much more productive player than Walker has, even though he's played in one less season. As such, Anderson should be viewed as being worth every single penny of whatever new deal he'll eventually agree to in Houston.