Texans executed the perfect draft heist (and fans should be ecstatic)

Nick Caserio and the Houston Texans put together a solid draft, landing nine players and hitting major needs. The big focus entering the draft was on the offensive side of the ball, as the Texans desperately needed help at wide receiver and on the offensive line, and they made sure to hit those needs.

The Texans really swung for the fences at wide receiver and, while it's still too early to say this for sure, looked to have hit a walk-off grand slam at that position. Not only did Houston land Iowa State's Jayden Higgins in the second round (which ended up being their first pick of the draft) but they were able to add Higgins' Cyclones teammate Jaylin Noel in the third round, keeping the band together.

Jordan Reid of ESPN said that the Noel pick was one of the best value picks of the draft and Texans fans absolutely believe that. When Mel Kiper Jr. graded the Texans' draft, he said that the two Iowa State receivers were in his top-seven receivers for this draft.

Texans' bold Iowa State WR strategy has fans and scouts buzzing

C.J. Stroud needed help at wide receiver and not only did Caserio get him that but he brought in two guys who are already familiar with each other. That should make it super easy for Stroud and them to develop chemistry since those two are already used to playing together.

Houston entered last season with an incredible-looking starting wide receiver trio of Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and Stefon Diggs but, unfortunately, Dell and Diggs both suffered season-ending injuries. Collins is back for the 2025 season but Dell will likely miss the entire year and Diggs is now in New England. That's why Higgins and Noel's addition to this team is even more exciting to think about.

Let's hope Stroud and the Texans reap the benefits of keeping the Iowa State receiver band together and these picks go down as the biggest steals from the 2025 NFL Draft.