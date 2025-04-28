Texans proved they're serious about building around C.J. Stroud (and Mel Kiper agrees)

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the books and it looks to have been a respectable draft for the Houston Texans. While the Texans didn't make a pick in the first round, they added draft capital, making seven total trades in the draft and making nine total selections.

ESPN draft anaylst Mel Kiper Jr. had good things to say about what Nick Caserio did in the draft and gave the Texans a B+. Kiper mentioned how the Texans had to build around C.J. Stroud this offseason and not "let Stroud's rookie contract slip away". For the most part, it appears that Kiper believes the Texans did their best to build around their star quarterback.

Kiper loved the Texans' move of keeping Iowa State receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel together because not only do those two know how to play together but they're going to be great weapons for Stroud. Kiper also praised the pick of Aireontae Ersery and noted that while he might not start right away, he could very well be the Texans' future left tackle.

It's hard not to love the Iowa State selections because the Texans desperately needed wide receiver help and they doubled up there. Higgins and Noel combined for nearly 2,400 receiving yards and 17 touchdowns during the Cyclones' 2024 season. That's the kind of production the Texans are hoping for when the two reunite in Houston and catch passes from Stroud every week.

Kiper knocked Houston for not adding a guard in the draft but otherwise, he seemed mostly impressed. It's no secret that the Texans needed help offensively and to give Stroud protection and weapons and they did both of those things.

Six of the Texans' nine picks were made on offense and that's what Kiper said they needed to do. It makes sense that he viewed Houston's draft as a success and hopefully these picks end up paying off.