Texans could shock the NFL world with monster trade-up acquisition in round one

The NFL Draft has finally arrived, and the Houston Texans have still not fully telegraphed what they intend to do with their 28th-overall pick.

Yesterday, NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero gave some level of insight into what general manager Nick Caserio could be thinking, as he reported that the team has been making calls in efforts to possibly move up into the middle portion of the first round. If they were to do so, that would definitely help hone in on a certain caliber of collegiate prospect that might have caught the eye of Texans’ brass. The question then becomes: Who’s even worth the move?

Thanks to NFL Analyst, and Fansided contributor, Jason La Canfora’s newest mock draft , we can take a look teams and players from picks 15-23 and theorize who Houston may think to grab in a trade-up scenario. Keep in mind, the Texans’ biggest needs are arguably offensive line, defensive tackle and tight end.

Texans’ trade-up scenarios for picks 15-23

According to La Canfora’s mock, these are the players who would be taken from picks 15-23 in order:

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee (Tampa Bay Buccaneers)

Carnell Tate, WR, Ohio State (New York Jets)

Caleb Lomu, OL, Utah (Detroit Lions)

Dillon Thieneman, S, Oregon (Minnesota Vikings)

Kenyon Sadiq, TE, Oregon (Carolina Panthers)

Caleb Downs, S, Ohio State (Dallas Cowboys)

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington (Pittsburgh Steelers)

Emmanuel Pregnon, G, Oregon (Los Angeles Chargers)

Keldrick Faulk, DE, Auburn (Philadelphia Eagles)

Considering how the Texans’ largest needs are not at cornerback, wide receiver or safety, that would eliminate names like McCoy, Thieneman and Boston.

That would leave players like Lomu, Sadiq, Pregnon and Faulk as more realistic options for the team to consider in the event of a timely jump.

If that’s the case, I would give the priority to offensive line help, as that is the singular biggest need for Houston heading into tonight’s draft. Except, I’m not sure if Lomu would be the pick if they were to land that high. Prospects like Arizona State’s Max Iheanachor come to mind with a move like this, seeing as though he’s gotten a lot of traction in draft talks throughout the offseason. Funny enough though, La Canfora’s mock doesn’t even have Iheanachor being taken in the first round. This could make Houston appear as though they “reached” to acquire him.

My next thought would be interior defensive linemen, as that position is arguably the second or third most needy one for the roster as constructed. Clemson’s Peter Woods and Texas Tech’s Lee Hunter would be options in that case, with both being seen as having impact potential early on in their careers. However, similar to Iheanachor, La Canfora has neither Woods nor Hunter selected in the first round, which would bode well for Houston being able to possibly grab either one at the top of the second round.

This opens the door then for my dream scenario, Mr. Sadiq himself.

Texans could shock the world with a Sadiq pick

My dream scenario in the 2026 NFL Draft is if Caserio and the Texans somehow found a way to end the evening with Sadiq, who's regarded as a generational athlete and the best overall tight end in the draft.

He may not play offensive line or defensive tackle, but his projected value for Houston at the tight end position cannot be understated. That group is another unit that has depth issues, as they currently employ incumbent starter Dalton Schultz, the oft-injured Brevin Jordan, third-year player Cade Stover and newcomer Foster Moreau.

Sadiq’s inclusion on the roster would give the team their most athletic tight end prospect in franchise history, and it would infuse the offense with a dynamic playmaker who could make life easier for everyone in year one (especially that of offensive coordinator Nick Caley and quarterback C.J. Stroud).

It would be a stunner in the NFL world, and a message that the Texans are prepared to slide their chips to the middle of the table and truly load up for what could be their first Super Bowl run in franchise history.

Whether it be offensive line, defensive tackle, edge rusher or tight end, things are shaping up to be really exciting once NFL commissioner Roger Goodell makes his way to the microphone to announce the first-overall pick.

Tonight can’t come fast enough.