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History says Texans' Nick Caserio is poised to dominate Day 2 of the draft

Armed with three picks in rounds two and three, the Texans may go on a run
ByClayton Anderson|
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Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks at a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 28, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio speaks at a press conference at the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After the Houston Texans traded up with the Buffalo Bills to acquire Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge in round one last night, they're back on the clock again as they await rounds two and three later on tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST. Thankfully, their trade up with Buffalo didn't deplete their 'Day 2' resources, so they're able to make the most of the opportunity still.


For tonight, they're armed with the 38th, 59th and 91st overall picks (91st overall being courtesy of the Bills via aforementioned trade). So far, the draft has panned out beautifully from a 'talent remaining' standpoint, as several key names are still on the board after last night's affairs. Examples include:

  • Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
  • Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
  • Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
  • Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
  • Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
  • Zion Young, DE, Missouri
  • Cashius Howell, DE, Texas A&M
  • Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
  • Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M
  • Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
  • Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

General manager Nick Caserio has historically dominated in these two rounds, finding several players who've ranged from 'Day 1 contributors' to Pro Bowlers.

History says Nick Caserio is poised to dominate day 2 of the draft

Starting from his first draft in 2021, Caserio has made several franchise-altering picks in rounds two and three specifically. By year, he's taken:

Year

Player

Pick

Position

School

Trajectory

2021

Davis Mills

67th

QB

Stanford

Key back-up QB

2021

Nico Collis

89th

WR

Michigan

Pro Bowl

2022

Jalen Pitre

37th

DB

Baylor

Impact Player

2023

Tank Dell

69th

WR

Houston

Impact Player

2024

Kamari Lassiter

42nd

DB

Georgia

Pro Bowl

2024

Calen Bullock

78th

DB

USC

Pro Bowl

2025

Jayden Higgins

34th

WR

Iowa St.

Starting WR

2025

Aireontae Ersery

48th

T

Minnesota

Starting LT

2025

Jaylin Noel

79th

WR

Iowa St.

Contributor

In drafting multiple Pro Bowlers and impact contributors since his hire in 2021, Caserio has earned the equity to navigate tonight's events with complete confidence from team brass, local media and fans.

Houston still has need of selections at defensive tackle, linebacker and tight end at least. It's a good thing too, as Caserio and co. have the benefit of picking from multiple projected future starters who play at those exact positions. Even better, they only have to wait six picks before they're up to bat again.

At 38th-overall, Texans can find multiple high-value options at key positions

For me, one of the most realistic scenarios is for the team to look into drafting Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald with their 38th pick. Then, it's a roll of the dice on who's still available to them 17 picks later (59th).

Given the needs that they have, my dream scenario would be McDonald at 38th, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill at 59th and somehow managing to snag Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers in the third round. It's a bit of a 'pipe-dream' at the moment, but crazier things have happened in these situations.

However, if that scenario (or something similar) played itself out, Houston would have satisfied several needs while also infusing the team with talent who could contribute immediately.

Caserio has done it before, and he most certainly can do it again.

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