History says Texans' Nick Caserio is poised to dominate Day 2 of the draft

After the Houston Texans traded up with the Buffalo Bills to acquire Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge in round one last night, they're back on the clock again as they await rounds two and three later on tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST. Thankfully, their trade up with Buffalo didn't deplete their 'Day 2' resources, so they're able to make the most of the opportunity still.



For tonight, they're armed with the 38th, 59th and 91st overall picks (91st overall being courtesy of the Bills via aforementioned trade). So far, the draft has panned out beautifully from a 'talent remaining' standpoint, as several key names are still on the board after last night's affairs. Examples include:

Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee

Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo

Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson

Denzel Boston, WR, Washington

Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State

Zion Young, DE, Missouri

Cashius Howell, DE, Texas A&M

Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee

Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M

Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

General manager Nick Caserio has historically dominated in these two rounds, finding several players who've ranged from 'Day 1 contributors' to Pro Bowlers.

History says Nick Caserio is poised to dominate day 2 of the draft

Starting from his first draft in 2021, Caserio has made several franchise-altering picks in rounds two and three specifically. By year, he's taken:

Year Player Pick Position School Trajectory 2021 Davis Mills 67th QB Stanford Key back-up QB 2021 Nico Collis 89th WR Michigan Pro Bowl 2022 Jalen Pitre 37th DB Baylor Impact Player 2023 Tank Dell 69th WR Houston Impact Player 2024 Kamari Lassiter 42nd DB Georgia Pro Bowl 2024 Calen Bullock 78th DB USC Pro Bowl 2025 Jayden Higgins 34th WR Iowa St. Starting WR 2025 Aireontae Ersery 48th T Minnesota Starting LT 2025 Jaylin Noel 79th WR Iowa St. Contributor

In drafting multiple Pro Bowlers and impact contributors since his hire in 2021, Caserio has earned the equity to navigate tonight's events with complete confidence from team brass, local media and fans.

Houston still has need of selections at defensive tackle, linebacker and tight end at least. It's a good thing too, as Caserio and co. have the benefit of picking from multiple projected future starters who play at those exact positions. Even better, they only have to wait six picks before they're up to bat again.

At 38th-overall, Texans can find multiple high-value options at key positions

For me, one of the most realistic scenarios is for the team to look into drafting Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald with their 38th pick. Then, it's a roll of the dice on who's still available to them 17 picks later (59th).

Given the needs that they have, my dream scenario would be McDonald at 38th, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill at 59th and somehow managing to snag Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers in the third round. It's a bit of a 'pipe-dream' at the moment, but crazier things have happened in these situations.

However, if that scenario (or something similar) played itself out, Houston would have satisfied several needs while also infusing the team with talent who could contribute immediately.

Caserio has done it before, and he most certainly can do it again.