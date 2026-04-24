History says Texans' Nick Caserio is poised to dominate Day 2 of the draft

After the Houston Texans traded up with the Buffalo Bills to acquire Georgia Tech guard Keylan Rutledge in round one last night, they're back on the clock again as they await rounds two and three later on tonight at 7:00 p.m. EST. Thankfully, their trade up with Buffalo didn't deplete their 'Day 2' resources, so they're able to make the most of the opportunity still.
For tonight, they're armed with the 38th, 59th and 91st overall picks (91st overall being courtesy of the Bills via aforementioned trade). So far, the draft has panned out beautifully from a 'talent remaining' standpoint, as several key names are still on the board after last night's affairs. Examples include:
- Jermod McCoy, CB, Tennessee
- Emmanuel McNeil-Warren, S, Toledo
- Avieon Terrell, CB, Clemson
- Denzel Boston, WR, Washington
- Kayden McDonald, DT, Ohio State
- Zion Young, DE, Missouri
- Cashius Howell, DE, Texas A&M
- Colton Hood, CB, Tennessee
- Chase Bisontis, G, Texas A&M
- Anthony Hill Jr., LB, Texas
- Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt
General manager Nick Caserio has historically dominated in these two rounds, finding several players who've ranged from 'Day 1 contributors' to Pro Bowlers.
History says Nick Caserio is poised to dominate day 2 of the draft
Starting from his first draft in 2021, Caserio has made several franchise-altering picks in rounds two and three specifically. By year, he's taken:
Year
Player
Pick
Position
School
Trajectory
2021
Davis Mills
67th
QB
Stanford
Key back-up QB
2021
Nico Collis
89th
WR
Michigan
Pro Bowl
2022
Jalen Pitre
37th
DB
Baylor
Impact Player
2023
Tank Dell
69th
WR
Houston
Impact Player
2024
Kamari Lassiter
42nd
DB
Georgia
Pro Bowl
2024
Calen Bullock
78th
DB
USC
Pro Bowl
2025
Jayden Higgins
34th
WR
Iowa St.
Starting WR
2025
Aireontae Ersery
48th
T
Minnesota
Starting LT
2025
Jaylin Noel
79th
WR
Iowa St.
Contributor
In drafting multiple Pro Bowlers and impact contributors since his hire in 2021, Caserio has earned the equity to navigate tonight's events with complete confidence from team brass, local media and fans.
Houston still has need of selections at defensive tackle, linebacker and tight end at least. It's a good thing too, as Caserio and co. have the benefit of picking from multiple projected future starters who play at those exact positions. Even better, they only have to wait six picks before they're up to bat again.
At 38th-overall, Texans can find multiple high-value options at key positions
For me, one of the most realistic scenarios is for the team to look into drafting Ohio State DT Kayden McDonald with their 38th pick. Then, it's a roll of the dice on who's still available to them 17 picks later (59th).
Given the needs that they have, my dream scenario would be McDonald at 38th, Texas linebacker Anthony Hill at 59th and somehow managing to snag Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers in the third round. It's a bit of a 'pipe-dream' at the moment, but crazier things have happened in these situations.
However, if that scenario (or something similar) played itself out, Houston would have satisfied several needs while also infusing the team with talent who could contribute immediately.
Caserio has done it before, and he most certainly can do it again.
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