Texans coach DeMeco Ryans praises work of Jalen Pitre
By Randy Gurzi
A second-round pick out of Baylor in 2022, Jalen Pitre burst onto the scene as a rookie for the Houston Texans. He recorded 147 tackles and five picks, proving to be a playmaker in the NFL.
As good as he was during that season, he’s only developed into a better all around player since then. Now in his third year, he’s been dialed in and making several impactful plays every weekend.
This Sunday was no different as he had four tackles, a pass break up, and an interception in the win over the Indianapolis Colts. His performance led to head coach DeMeco Ryans praising the safety during a press conference.
When asked about Pitre and his improvement in coverage, the head coach said he was ”locked in the past couple of weeks” and has kept his focus on the details of his job. Ryans says there’s no better example than the interception Pitre made at the end of the first half.
Pitre’s interception came on a questionable play call from the Colts. With the game tied at 10, and time winding down in the half, they dialed up a pass and Pitre read Anthony Richardson all the way.
He picked off the pass, giving his team the ball at the seven-yard line. C.J. Stroud then hit Tank Dell for a touchdown, giving them the lead at the half.
Ryans said that focusing on the fundamentals and “small things” can be boring, but that he enjoys it. He also added that doing so allows players to get the job done and make the big plays when they’re there.
Pitre has been doing exactly that as he’s developing into a leader on this talented defense.