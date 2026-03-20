Texans can bring closure for painful history by re-acquiring legendary wideout

The Houston Texans are in the process of yet another offseason of retooling their offense in hopes of making a Super Bowl run for the first time in franchise history.

First, they brought in help at running back with the trade acquisition of former Detroit Lion David Montgomery. Then, they assembled a new version of their offensive line with names like tackle Braden Smith, All-Pro guard Wyatt Teller , guard Evan Brown and re-signers in guard Ed Ingram and tackle Trent Brown.

Now, one of the only remaining roles that’s reportedly still in need of addressing is that of a veteran wide receiver. In a Toro Times piece published on Tuesday, pass catchers like Keenan Allen, Nick Westbrook Ikhine and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown were brought up as options to supplement the team heading into 2026. Since then, both Westbrook Ikhine and Brown have signed contracts with other teams, thus reducing the talent pool for general manager Nick Caserio to pull from.

As of yesterday, a surprise name may have just entered the conversation, as Texans legend and former Baltimore Raven DeAndre Hopkins might have just opened the door to a possible return, and this caused a bit of a stir within the fanbase.

Texans could bring back legendary WR DeAndre Hopkins as veteran option

As Hopkins was conducting an informal Q&A on his X account yesterday, X user @TexanicoYT launched the question , “Are you opposed to coming back home (meaning Houston)? In response, Hopkins expressed , “Houston is always home!”

This set off a firestorm of positive responses, all in hopes of encouraging Caserio and the front office to make the move to bring back the 13-year veteran for one last dance before his career comes to a close.

To be clear, this wasn’t him stating that Houston is his preferred destination for next season. Rather, it was him simply acknowledging he wouldn’t be against the move if it were to happen (which is plenty good enough for many who want it to be so).

Turning 34 this June, Hopkins is coming off a season in which he posted career lows across the board, including only 22 receptions, 330 yards (15.0 average) and two touchdowns. Granted, he was nowhere near the first option in the passing attack, he was playing alongside a receiving core that included two-time Pro-Bowler Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman and tight ends Mark Andrews and Isaiah Likely.

Additionally, the Ravens were dealing with the chronic absence of starting quarterback Lamar Jackson due to injury. With that said, one can conclude that the circumstance was more the reason for Hopkins’ numbers taking a hit rather than the player himself.

Ebony Bird Site Expert Connor Burke confirmed as much yesterday when he wrote ,

Hopkins had just 22 receptions for 330 yards and two touchdowns in 2025, but he was very efficient. He usually came up big when targeted, tallying 15.5 yards per reception and moving the chains on 15 catches.

The five-time Pro Bowler also continued to thrive in contested catch situations and flashed as a playmaker in the red zone. It seemed like he didn’t get nearly enough reps in those opportunities last year.”

Hopkins himself deflated the idea of his perceived “regression”, when, speaking about his red zone proficiency, he recently proclaimed on X,

“When targeted, I’m still one of the most productive, but never complained about my snaps and never will. Facts!”

That bodes well for Houston, as they were one of the worst red zone offenses in the NFL last year (45.9%, 29th). If they were to add Hopkins, he’d certainly help in that department. Also, his production from 2025 wouldn’t be that much different from that of former Texan and now current San Francisco 49er Christian Kirk, as he (Hopkins) actually edged him out in yards (+91) and touchdowns (+1) last year.

Not only would he be a statistical upgrade as the “elder statesman” of the receiving core, his re-introduction would also be seen as a massive righting of a grotesque wrong that happened back in 2020.

Back then, the NFL world was rocked with the news that former general manager/head coach Bill O’Brien made the controversial decision to trade Hopkins and a fourth-round draft pick to the Arizona Cardinals for running back David Johnson, a second-round draft pick and fourth-round pick. It was a universally panned decision that ultimately signaled what would become the eventual collapse of a franchise that was on the cusp of finally breaking through in the AFC.

Texans have the chance to right a massive wrong in bringing back Hopkins

Before that abomination of a trade went down, Hopkins had already eclipsed elite status several times over after being drafted by the team out of Clemson in 2013. By 2020 (seven seasons), he’d already accumulated five seasons of 1,100 or more receiving yards, resulting in one Second-Team All-Pro nod (2015), three First-Team All-Pro nods (2017-2019), four Pro-Bowl trips (2015, 2017-2019) and being recognized by some as arguably the second-best receiver in franchise history next to hall of famer Andre Johnson.

On his reason for the move, then-Toro Times contributor Stephen Forsha quoted O'Brien as explaining,

“I would say the deal with Arizona was a deal that we felt was in the best interest of our team. We love DeAndre Hopkins. But he had three years left on his deal and he wanted a raise. And we weren’t going to be able to go in that direction.”

That didn’t fly with the fan base at the time, and still doesn’t now. After the transaction, we all had to look on in anguish as Hopkins proceeded to electrify that Cardinals’ offense with a 2020 season of 115 receptions, 1,407 yards, six touchdowns, another Pro Bowl trip and one more Second-Team All-Pro nod. By comparison, the Texans plummeted to 4-12 that year, which included the firing of O’Brien after only four games. It was a disaster on all fronts, and one of the most short-sighted trades in NFL history.

Being six years later, Houston and Hopkins both find themselves at a crucial juncture in their respective timelines. The Texans are a fringe Super Bowl contender in need of offensive reinforcements at seemingly every position, whereas Hopkins is looking to demonstrate how he’s still to be regarded as one of the most dependable receivers in the NFL even while being at an advanced age.

Even though a reunion at this stage doesn’t guarantee a Lombardi Trophy, it would both satisfy a practical need and help to bring closure for one of the darkest periods, if not the darkest, in team history. It could all just turn out to be social media banter and nothing more when this is all said and done, but you can’t blame Texans fans for at least wondering out loud about a return for one of the greatest and most mistreated figures in Texans; lore.

Caserio, if you’re listening, you have the greenest of lights to shoot your shots on this one. And, with a projected price tag of only around $1.5 million dollars (per Spotrac), the move is almost too much of a narrative and financial victory to pass up.