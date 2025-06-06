Texans C.J. Stroud sidelined with shoulder soreness, raises offseason questions

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud has not participated in throwing drills during the team’s offseason program due to what the team describes as “general soreness” in his throwing shoulder, leading to growing speculation about the severity of his condition as the club prepares for the 2025 season

Texans coach DeMeco Ryans addressed the situation Tuesday, telling reporters the team is exercising caution with the 23-year-old quarterback but expressed no concern about Stroud’s long-term health.

“There’s no concerns with C.J.,” Ryans said. “It’s just general soreness. We’re taking extra precaution with him, but he’ll be good to go. No concerns on my end there."

Stroud, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has not thrown during organized team activities (OTAs), with backup Davis Mills taking extended reps. The Texans’ reluctance to provide specifics has fueled speculation among fans and analysts, especially with mandatory minicamp approaching and Stroud yet to resume passing.

During a recent episode of “PFT Live,” former NFL quarterback Chris Simms suggested Stroud’s symptoms resemble tendonitis, a common overuse injury for quarterbacks.

“This has all the signs to me, Mike, of tendonitis, general soreness. This to me has all the signs of, ‘I got back, we got back training. I started throwing, maybe I threw a little too much at first, and now the inside of my elbow hurts,’” Simms said.

Simms added that such issues can arise if a quarterback ramps up throwing too quickly after a period of rest, noting that elbow or shoulder discomfort is not unusual in the offseason but can be a concern if it lingers.

Stroud played every game last season, completing 63.2 percent of his passes for 3,727 yards, 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, with a passer rating of 87. He was sacked 52 times, the second-most in the NFL, as Houston’s offensive line struggled with injuries and inconsistency. The Texans attempted to address protection issues this offseason but traded away perennial Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil, leaving questions about the unit’s stability entering the fall.

Stroud has a history of shoulder issues dating back to his college career at Ohio State, where he missed one game in 2021 due to a shoulder injury but returned the following week. In the NFL, he was listed as questionable with a right shoulder injury before a Week 2 game in 2023 but played through it, passing for 384 yards and two touchdowns.

Despite the current uncertainty, Stroud was recently seen participating in a charity basketball game in Houston, suggesting he retains some mobility in his shoulder1. However, with training camp set to begin next month, all eyes will be on whether the Texans’ franchise quarterback is ready to resume full participation.

The Texans, who reached the postseason last year and are considered contenders in the AFC South, are hoping Stroud’s absence is only precautionary. Still, the situation remains one to monitor as the team’s offseason progresses.