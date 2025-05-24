Texans’ C.J. Stroud among top dark horses in 2025 NFL MVP race

Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud enters the 2025 NFL season with a fresh batch of weapons and a renewed sense of optimism—both for his team’s playoff hopes and his own candidacy in the league’s Most Valuable Player race.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Stroud is tied for the eighth-best odds to win the NFL MVP award at +2500, placing him in the company of fellow quarterbacks Jordan Love (Green Bay Packers) and Baker Mayfield (Tampa Bay Buccaneers). The favorites for the award include Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) and Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) at +550, followed by Joe Burrow (Cincinnati Bengals), Patrick Mahomes (Kansas City Chiefs), and Jayden Daniels (Washington Commanders).

Stroud’s standing as a dark horse comes after a sophomore campaign that saw both individual and team adversity. The Texans’ offense struggled with injuries and pass protection, resulting in a statistical dip for Stroud, who finished 2024 with 3,727 passing yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Despite these hurdles, Houston managed a second-straight division title, but expectations for a leap in 2025 are high.

The Texans’ front office responded to last season’s challenges by adding significant talent around Stroud. Houston selected wide receivers Jayden Higgins and Jaylin Noel in the NFL Draft and traded for veteran Christian Kirk, bolstering a receiving corps that already features Nico Collins and the returning Tank Dell. The offensive line also saw changes, including the addition of tackle Aireontae Ersery, as the team aims to provide better protection for its franchise quarterback.

Analysts note that while Stroud is not considered a frontrunner, his MVP chances hinge on a bounce-back season for both himself and the Texans’ offense. If Houston’s new-look lineup can limit turnovers and sacks, and Stroud returns to his rookie-year form, he could force his way into serious MVP consideration.

To be a true MVP contender, Stroud will likely need to lead the Texans to a top playoff seed and deliver standout performances throughout the season. With the AFC South considered one of the league’s weaker divisions, a dominant campaign could make Stroud’s case hard to ignore.

