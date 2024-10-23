Texans address growing defensive injuries by signing former All Pro linebacker
By Ryan Heckman
As the number two seed in the AFC, currently, the Houston Texans are looking every bit of a contender that fans thought they'd be going into the season. A record of 5-2, at the moment, is pretty impressive too, considering their injury woes.
Of course, the big one is wide receiver Nico Collins who remains on injured reserve. And, the Texans also played a couple of games without running back Joe Mixon, who has been on a tear when healthy. But, the defensive side of the ball has been ravaged by injuries as of late, too.
Starting linebacker Christian Harris has yet to play this season due to being on injured reserve with a calf injury. Meanwhile, Azeez Al-Shaair remains sidelined with a knee injury and Henry To’oTo’o is in the concussion protocol.
Being so thin at linebacker isn't exactly ideal for any time, but especially not for a team led by head coach DeMeco Ryans, a former linebacker himself. On Wednesday morning, the Texans announced they had addressed the linebacker depth by signing former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Devin White.
Prior to joining the Texans, White had not played a single snap for the Eagles after losing out on the starting job to Nakobe Dean. Because he doesn't play special teams, White hadn't appeared in a game to date.
Can DeMeco Ryans unlock Devin White for the Texans?
Formerly a first-round pick by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a member of the 2020 All Pro Second Team, White comes with a pedigree. However, that pedigree comes with some worry as well.
White was demoted in his final season with the Buccaneers due to, well, doing his "own thing" on many occasions rather than sticking to the script under Todd Bowles' defense. And, although he was once an All Pro, White's performance and effort had gone downhill significantly prior to the Bucs moving on.
With a head coach like Ryans at the helm, maybe White will be able to get back on the right track. He is only 26 years old, so he's got plenty of time left for football in this league. The question is, will he be willing to accept coaching and put in the work?
He has the physical tools. We've seen him make big plays in coverage, score defensive touchdowns and finish three separate seasons over the 100-tackle mark. He doesn't come with lack of experience or ability. The problem has always been a mental one, for White.
Can the Texans find a way to get the best out of him? We might see that question answered right away, as there's a good chance he'll see the field immediately.