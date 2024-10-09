Texans add insurance at wide receiver by signing familiar face
By Randy Gurzi
During their win over the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, the Houston Texans suffered a huge loss in their receiving corps. Nico Collins, who is off to the best start in the NFL, injured his hamstring on a 67-yard touchdown catch.
Optimism that he could suit up in as they take on the New England Patriots has waned. Just in case they need to go to the bench, Houston brought back a familiar face on Tuesday. Following a tryout with the team, they signed Jared Wayne, who was originally with the team as an undrafted free agent in 2023.
Listed at 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Wayne didn't make the 53-man roster as a rookie but was added to the practice squad. He was signed to a reserve/future contract in January but was waived with an injury settlement in late July.
A product of Ontario, Canada, Wayne was a standout for the Pitt Panthers in college. He had 60 receptions for 1,063 yards with five touchdowns as a senior while averaging 17.7 yards per catch. He has yet to play in a regular-season NFL game and had just one catch for 19 yards in his lone preseason appearance in 2023.
Texans need several players to step up if Nico Collins is out
Reuniting with Wayne isn't an attempt to replace Collins. Head coach DeMeco Ryans even said there's no way one person can do that. Instead, Wayne is just another option they can turn to if needed.
When it comes to "replacing Collins," the Texans will need several players to take their game to the next level. Veteran Stefon Diggs will have to start stretching the field but they'll need to see more from Tank Dell, who hasn't completely returned to form following a broken leg suffered during his rookie season.
There's also John Metchie III, a second-round pick from 2022, who has just one catch this season.