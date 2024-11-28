Texans 3-round mock draft: Houston replaces star free agent in 2025 NFL Draft

FSU DT Darrell Jackson Jr. checks in as the 5th Biggest Freak Athlete in all of College Football

🤯 6’5” • 328 lbs

🤯 36” Arms (99th Percentile)

🤯 11” Hands (97th Percentile)

🤯 20.6 MPH (In Pads)

🤯 600+ Squat

🤯 400+ Bench



What other FSU player made the cut?👇

🔗:… pic.twitter.com/QQHMnws0Yo