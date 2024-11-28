Texans 3-round mock draft: Houston replaces star free agent in 2025 NFL Draft
By Randy Gurzi
The Houston Texans are preparing to play the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday as they look to erase a frustrating loss to the Tennessee Titans in Week 12.
Houston has been struggling for several weeks now, going 2-4 in their past six games. They have the talent to get things turned around but have some work to do.
They'll have more work to do in the offseason as they aim to fill the remaining holes on the roster. They might also need to replace a star player set for free aency. That's the focus in our latest 2025 three-round mock draft.
Round 1: Elic Ayomanor, WR, Stanford
Houston traded for Stefon Diggs this offseason in an effort to give C.J. Stroud two potential No. 1 targets. Unfortunately, injuries robbed us of seeing Diggs and Nico Collins together often. Diggs, who suffered a torn ACL against Indianapolis, is set for free agency in the offseason and there's no guarantee he will return — especially with the salary cap.
That's why their first-round pick is used on Elic Ayomanor from Stanford. He's not as big as Collins but the 6-foot-2, 210-pound Ayomanor is similar in that he has power and speed. He's also made some impressive catches during his career.
Ayomanor has 115 catches for 1,735 yards with 12 touchdowns in his first 23 games. His addition should keep the Houston offense moving in the right direction.
Round 2: Tyler Booker, G, Alabama
There's no denying the largest hole on the Houston roster is at guard. That's why they go for Tyler Booker from Alabama with their second round pick in this mock.
Booker is a day one starter at left guard, which is exactly where the Texans would need him to line up. Kenyon Green hasn't been up to the task and it's time to find someone who can replace him.
Round 3; Darrell Jackson, Jr., DT, Florida State
At 6-foot-5 and 330 pounds, Darrell Jackson, Jr. isn't getting the attention he deserves. He's a sensational athlete for such a large human and has proven capable against the run and as a pass rusher.
The only question will be whether or not he impresses during the Combine to the point that he shoots up draft boards. For now, he's available in Round 3, which would be a steal for the Texans.