Texans 3-round mock draft: Houston adds muscle, explosion to offense

The Houston Texans lost to the Baltimore Ravens 31-2 on Christmas Day. It was their second loss in a row to an AFC contender and the Ravens put every shortcoming Houston has on display.

What stood out most was the way Baltimore controlled the line of scrimmage on both sides. Not only did Derrick Henry have his way with their defense, but their offensive line couldn't open holes in the ground game. They also couldn't protect C.J. Stroud at all.

In our latest mock draft, we aim to fix some of these concerns by targeting a powerful offensive lineman while adding depth to the running back corps.

Round 1: Aireontae Ersery, OT, Minnesota

Houston kicks off the first round by adding Minnesota offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery. The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder has spent the majority of his career at left tackle, which could be his home down the road.

Every 1-1 rep for Aireontae Ersery vs Abdul Carter.



Headlining matchup that teams had circled in W13. pic.twitter.com/BaL9AMD4r1 — Ryan Fowler (@_RyanFowler_) November 24, 2024

For now, he would slide into the right tackle spot — where he's had a handful of snaps for the Gophers. He's a well-rounded blocker who will allow Tytus Howard to stay at guard, where he's been solid.

Round 2: Xavier Watts, S, Notre Dame

Jimmie Ward hasn't been able to stay healthy, so the Texans need to find a replacement. They do that with Xavier Watts from Notre Dame in Round 2.

eXcellence



Who else, but Xavier Watts ☘️



The best defensive player in the country.#GoIrish☘️ | @xavierwatts6 pic.twitter.com/HyzEAEGqs0 — Notre Dame Football (@NDFootball) November 17, 2024

Watts is an excellent deep cover safety who can also line up in the slot — which is what they love about Ward. This season, he's recorded six interceptions, giving him 13 over the past two years. He's a former wide receiver, which is evident when he goes after the ball.

Round 3: Jarquez Hunter, RB, Auburn

Joe Mixon was on fire early in the season but has cooled off as of late. Houston doesn't have anyone else they can lean on as a "lead back," which is why they add Jarquez Hunter from Auburn in Round 3 of this mock draft.

Jarquez Hunter vs. Kentucky:



🔥 278 Rush Yds

🔥 2 Rush TD



The most rushing yards in a game by any player this season 😳 @AuburnFootball pic.twitter.com/g3SQ3MZ8mF — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) October 27, 2024

Hunter racked up 1,201 yards and eight touchdowns this season and had more than 20 carries that went for 15-plus yards. He doesn't need to be an every-down back but having someone to take the pressure off Mixon's shoulders could be a huge win.

More Texans news and analysis