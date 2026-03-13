The NFL offseason never lacks for drama. Thus far, we've seen hundreds of millions of dollars distributed to a boat load of free agents in only a five-day span. As a result, not only have players found brand new homes, they've also created brand new interwoven storylines and narratives that become part of the regular season discource.

One of the most tried-and-true of them all is, "(insert former player here) returns to face (insert former team name here). For the Houston Texans, they have several of those scenarios to contend with heading into 2026. With the news that multiple former players have landed on AFC teams that Houston will face in 2026, it's a great opportunity to dig a little deeper and understand the magnitude and implications of such occasions.

In this case, the Buffalo Bills are a team in particular who now house a former Texan that may have a bone to pick with the team. In the Bills' corner, the player in question is safety C.J. Gardner Johnson. While many may have a different sentiment of his experience in Houston, the fact is he's now standing in the way of a path to the first Super Bowl berth in franchise history. For that, he must hold an L along the way.

Texans will face a former secondary-mate in DB Gardner-Johnson

For starters, Gardner-Johnson was acquired via trade with the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for another former Texan in guard Kenyon Green in the 2025 offseason. At the time, he was actually seen as one of the "finishing pieces" to an already loaded defensive unit.

Having won a Super Bowl with the Eagles in 2024, Johnson was ideally supposed to bring championship experience, along with his trademark intensity, toughness and overall playmaking ability in the second level. However, things quickly turned sour for the former Florida Gator.

Texans and Gardner-Johnson union turned ugly very quickly

For, after an 0-3 start, Gardner-Johnson was jettisoned from the team and found himself on the open market. Shortly afterwards, KPRC 2's Aaron Wilson reported on some behind-the-scenes friction between Gardner-Johnson and the team that helped lead to his demise in Houston.

"Among the issues that arose with Gardner-Johnson, per sources: criticism of teammates in the secondary, including the size of one player’s contract, complaints about his role, including a desire to blitz more frequently, and a trade request along with him making frequent comparisons to what he was accustomed to with the Philadelphia Eagles’ Super Bowl championship squad."

Wilson went on the mention Gardner-Johnson' tendency to give up "game-changing plays". which manifested in contests against the Los Angeles Rams, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Jacksonville Jaguars. One could make the argument that had that not been the case, the Texans probably don't start winless in 2025.

After being released, he found himself on the Baltimore Ravens practice squad. He only lasted a week though, as he was cut from there as well. He finished his season with the Chicago Bears, who finished with the most takeaways in the NFL (33).

Texans and Gardner-Johnson will face off in NRG Stadium this year

This offseason, Gardner-Johnson has agreed on a one-year, $6 million contract with the Bills. Coincidentally, the Texans and Bills will face off once again in NRG stadium this season, allowing Gardner-Johnson the chance to exact a bit of payback in his return game.

Then again, it could also allow for the Texan's offense to target their former teammate in coverage and demonstrate one of the major reasons for his quick hook in the first place. If he's the defensive liability that he was purported to be upon leaving Houston, don't be surprised if he finds himself on the bad end of a red zone score by way of the sure-handed gloves of wide receiver Nico Collins (or anyone else for that matter).

While you're reading be sure to check out our NFL Free Agency Big Board, as it will keep you updated on changes throughout the league in real time (best remaining players, contract terms, analysis, etc.)!