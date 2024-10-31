Struggling Texans youngster mentioned as trade target by ESPN
By Mike Luciano
The Houston Texans will likely be an active buyer at the 2024 NFL Trade Deadline, as they need to go all-in to maximize the CJ Stroud era. That doesn't mean every Texan is safe on this roster, as Kenyon Green could very easily be playing elsewhere in the next few days.
Green has not been what Houston thought he would be since they burned a Top 15 pick on him, so much so that he was recently sent to the bench following a string of poor showings as Stroud's left guard. It just looks like both parties could be in for a fresh start at the trade deadline.
Priority No. 1 for the Texans should be getting a receiver after the injury suffered by Stefon Diggs, but the latest rumblings from the Worldwide Leader in Sports make it seem like an offensive line trade could be in Houston's future.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler mentioned that Green can be had as a viable trade target by teams who need offensive line depth, and this was a consideration even before he was benched in Week 8. While linemen with his raw talent are hard to find, Nick Caserio might be running out of patience.
Texans could trade OL Kenyon Green at NFL trade deadline
Green was selected with the No. 15 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft after his career at Texas A&M. However, after many believed hat Green wasn't worthy of a first-round pick following his college career, Houston knew they were taking a risk. That risk seems to have come back to haunt them.
Green, who missed the entire 2023 season due to injury, has clearly been the weak link on Houston's offensive line. While Stroud has some mobility, he prefers to win from the pocket. When Green is playing like a complete sieve, it makes it much harder for No. 7 to accomplish that task.
The problem with trading offensive linemen is that very few quality replacements are able to be acquired via trade. When factoring in the notion that Green is only 23 years old and has started just 22 NFL games, Nick Caserio could have some serious hesitation about this move.
Jarrett Patterson and Kendrick Green might need to step up if this deal is made. Green is struggling right now, and there's a non-zero chance that Houston decides to get off the development train as they try to make a postseason run behind Stroud and their high-end passing game.