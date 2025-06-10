SOURCES: Texans promote two key staffers to assistant general manager roles

The Houston Texans have promoted James Liipfert and Chris Blanco to assistant general manager roles within the team’s personnel department, according to league sources and a report from Aaron Wilson of KPRC 2.

Liipfert, previously the executive director of player personnel, has been a key figure in Houston’s scouting and player evaluation efforts. Before joining the Texans, he spent nine years with the New England Patriots, serving as a national scout and area scout after starting as a scouting assistant in 2009. Liipfert is a Georgia Tech alumnus, where he was a three-year letterman at linebacker and special teams, earning a scholarship after walking on. He was an all-state high school player and named Region Player of the Year.

Blanco, who most recently served as the Texans’ assistant director of player personnel, brings experience from his previous tenure as the Minnesota Vikings’ director of pro personnel and assistant director of college scouting. Blanco began his NFL career as a pro scout with Houston. He played cornerback at Dartmouth and holds a law degree from Iowa, where he also worked as a football recruiting assistant.



The moves come as part of a broader restructuring of the Texans’ personnel department under general manager Nick Caserio. The department also includes co-college scouting directors John Ritcher and Mozique McCurtis, director of pro personnel D.J. Debick, director of college scouting operations Tom Hayden, senior personnel executive Steve Cargile, and national scouts Bailee Brown and Bradley Mathews.